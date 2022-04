Hannah Streicher pitched a one-hitter, striking out eight and walking one as Morris Catholic, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Madison, 7-1, in Denville. Streicher, a junior, also went 2-for-4 with a run scored for Morris Catholic (2-0), which jumped out for four runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ella Mizeski was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored. Carly Mockenhaupt went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored, while both Gianna Foreman and Kate Heslin had a run and a RBI.

MADISON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO