PERKINS TWP. — It always helps to get off to a good start. Clyde (4-1, 1-0) scored four runs in the top of the first inning Monday night on its way to a 5-3 win over Perkins (1-3, 0-1) in an SBC Lake Division softball opener at Sports Force Parks. That was more than enough for sophomore pitcher Maddie Dukeshire to work with as she struck out eight batters and earned the complete game victory.

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO