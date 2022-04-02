Fort Wayne fallen Marine arrives

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor, Eric Holcomb directed flags to half-staff on Sunday in respect a U.S. Marine from Fort Wayne who was killed last Friday. Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne died Friday night in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle. In a statement issued Sunday night, a Marine Corps spokesman said Tomkiewicz and three others were removed from a crash site as the men were taking part in a NATO exercise and were in the process of being returned to the U.S. The cause of the crash remained under investigation, but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO