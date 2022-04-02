ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streaker interrupts Rockets-Kings game, quickly gets tackled by security

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A spectator at Friday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets streaked onto the court during the game’s third quarter, wearing only a skimpy, patriotic pair of briefs to keep from exposing any of his alley-oopsies.

(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The streaker, who also shimmied and danced for the crowd, was promptly tackled by security.

“That was pretty funny,” Sacramento’s Damian Jones said of the incident, according to the Associated Press. “It looked like it hurt, to be honest, being tackled by them dudes.”

The man was ultimately carried from the court by his arms and legs, footage shared to Twitter shows.

In other photos, the streaker appeared to have his name — Seabass Perez — written across his own back. Perez was identified as a professional bodyboarder from California by the Houston Chronicle.

On his Instagram page, Perez recently shared a video of himself stripping down to the same skimpy briefs at the checkout of a Ross Dress for Less before being told to leave by security.

The Rockets hosted the Kings in Houston on both Wednesday and Friday, with Sacramento coming out on top each night — 121-118 and 122-117, respectively.

UPDATE: Remains of Cassie Carli found in Alabama barn

READ THE LATEST: Cassie Carli, missing Navarre mother: Timeline UPDATE (4/3 5:33 p.m.) Family and friends will hold a vigil tonight at 6:30 p.m. in honor of Cassie. It will be at the water tower on Navarre Beach. UPDATE (4/3 2:01 p.m.): The body of Cassie Carli was found in a shallow grave within a […]
Schools closing in preparation for potential severe weather

(WKRG) — With Tuesday being a WKRG News 5 Weather Aware day, there is a chance for potential severe weather to sweep through our area of the Gulf Coast. Some schools are preparing now due to the anticipation of severe weather. The following school closures are broken down by county. Alabama Clarke County Clarke County […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
New Orleans Saints acquire 16th and 19th overall picks from Eagles

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the New Orleans Saints have acquired the 16th overall pick, the 19th overall pick, and a sixth-round choice (194th overall) in exchange for the 18th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, a third-round compensatory pick (101st overall) and a seventh-round choice (237th overall), […]
NFL
