ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lodi, CA

Lodi City Council set to adopt district boundary maps

By Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel Staff Writer
Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Lodi City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the final district map for the upcoming November election.

The council will have four proposed maps to consider, with the first, or “Yellow” map, moving the neighborhood bordered by Harney Lane and Wyndham and Legacy ways from District 1 to District 5.

It would also extend the western edge of District 4 from the railroad tracks to School Street, as well as expand the district to the eastern city limits south of East Pine Street, currently part of District 5.

The second, or “Green” map would cut District 1, which currently extends the entire western border of Lodi, off at Kettleman Lane. District 3 would then extend to South Lower Sacramento Road between Kettleman and Century Boulevard.

District 5 would then include all of Lodi south of Century Boulevard, as well the area west of South Lower Sacramento Road and south of Kettleman Lane.

A spur of District 4 south of Tamarack Drive between Church Street and the Union Pacific Railroad would move into District 3.

The western edge of District 4 would also be extended from the railroad to School Street south of Lodi Avenue. North of Lodi Avenue, the edge would be extended to Church Street.

The third, or “Orange” map, would extend District 5 into District 1 to South Lower Sacramento Road south of Kettleman Lane. It would also extend the western edge of District 4 from the railroad tracks to School Street, as well as expand the district to the eastern city limits south of Lodi Avenue, currently part of District 5.

The third, or “Orange” map, would be similar to the Yellow map, except District 5 would extend into District 1 to South Lower Sacramento Road south of Century Boulevard.

A fourth map submitted by the community, referred to as the “Public 501” map, would have District 4 encompass the southwestern portion of the city, District 1 would take the northwest, and District 2 would take the center of the city.

District 3 would take up the northeast and District 5 the southeast. Staff is not recommending the Public 501 Map because it does not provide a Latino voting population of more than 50%.

Staff is recommending the Yellow map for consideration Wednesday.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum and can be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.

Comments / 0

Lodi News-Sentinel
Lodi News-Sentinel

2K+

Followers

48

Posts

235K+

Views

Related
The Gadsden Times

Interested in renting a city facility? Council adopts new fee schedule

The City of Gadsden has approved a detailed fee schedule for its rental facilities — from community centers to its largest and most up-to-date venues. The measure sets rental rates at the city's newest facility — East Gadsden Community Center — and makes changes in some other rental rates, as well as clarifying when security is required for events and who pays for it.
GADSDEN, AL
The Blade

Feedback sought on proposed Toledo council district maps

The city of Toledo is seeking public input on three proposed maps that will change the boundaries of the city council districts based on the most recent census. Like many other municipalities across the country, Toledo has to draw new district lines to accommodate the new census data released every decade.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodi, CA
Lodi, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Grand Forks Herald

East Grand Forks City Council members approve new ward map

EAST GRAND FORKS – A new ward map was approved by East Grand Forks City Council members during Tuesday’s council meeting. The redistricting process comes after the release of the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The city’s population of 9,176 needs to be equally divided into five wards.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
UPMATTERS

Negaunee City Council creates Historic District Study Committee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The city of Negaunee has nearly 160 years of rich history, and the Negaunee City Council wants to officially preserve that history. The council has unanimously voted to create a local historical study committee, with the hope to create a historic district. “Some people may...
NEGAUNEE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Church Street#The Lodi City Council#Legacy#District 4#District 1 To
Daily Press

Newport News City Council narrowly approves plan to redraw voting districts

With the deadline to apply to run for political office just around the corner, the Newport News City Council narrowly approved a redistricting plan. Since hearing the three proposals for redrawing the city’s voting districts last month, the council had been divided between two of the options, but needed to select one quickly so candidates would have time to collect signatures to run for ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
KIMT

Rochester City Council approves new redistricting maps for wards and precincts

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City Council has unanimously approved a new map for Ward boundaries and precincts in the City of Rochester. “We again thank our community organizations and residents for their engagement and feedback in this process,” says City Management Analyst Heather J. Heyer. “This map best reflects the guiding principles of the process and we are happy to be completing the redistricting process on time. We have appreciated our collaboration with Olmsted County, as they now take steps to complete their redistricting process.”
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Nottingham MD

Baltimore County Council votes unanimously to adopt new redistributing map following approval by federal judge

TOWSON, MD—At Thursday evening’s meeting of the County Council, the council unanimously voted to adopt its new redistricting map. Earlier in the day, a U.S. district judge approved the County Council’s revised redistricting map of Baltimore County’s seven council districts, ruling that the new map accurately represents black voters.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS LA

$19M project to renovate major Skid Row thoroughfare gets underway

A groundbreaking was held Monday morning for a new $18.7 million streetscape project to renovate a major downtown Los Angeles street that runs through Skid Row. The project, headed up by the L.A. Bureau of Engineering, will overhaul an approximately one-mile stretch of the 7th Street corridor between San Pedro Street in Skid Row and Figueroa Street near Crypto.com Arena. A rendering of the makeover has been released. It will consist of making the street more pedestrian and bicycle friendly through sidewalk improvements and special bike lanes. It will also involve installing new lighting, trees and bus islands, along with bike and scooter share stations. Construction will begin at 7th and San Pedro streets and then move west. L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony. "To make it safer for pedestrians, to enjoy the experience, for those who are bicycling, to make it safer," De Leon said.  This marks downtown L.A.'s first streetscape makeover in decades.
POLITICS
Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi News-Sentinel

Lodi, CA
2K+
Followers
48
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lodi News-Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy