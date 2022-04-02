Lodi City Council set to adopt district boundary maps

During its regular meeting Wednesday, the Lodi City Council will hold a public hearing to consider the final district map for the upcoming November election.

The council will have four proposed maps to consider, with the first, or “Yellow” map, moving the neighborhood bordered by Harney Lane and Wyndham and Legacy ways from District 1 to District 5.

It would also extend the western edge of District 4 from the railroad tracks to School Street, as well as expand the district to the eastern city limits south of East Pine Street, currently part of District 5.

The second, or “Green” map would cut District 1, which currently extends the entire western border of Lodi, off at Kettleman Lane. District 3 would then extend to South Lower Sacramento Road between Kettleman and Century Boulevard.

District 5 would then include all of Lodi south of Century Boulevard, as well the area west of South Lower Sacramento Road and south of Kettleman Lane.

A spur of District 4 south of Tamarack Drive between Church Street and the Union Pacific Railroad would move into District 3.

The western edge of District 4 would also be extended from the railroad to School Street south of Lodi Avenue. North of Lodi Avenue, the edge would be extended to Church Street.

The third, or “Orange” map, would extend District 5 into District 1 to South Lower Sacramento Road south of Kettleman Lane. It would also extend the western edge of District 4 from the railroad tracks to School Street, as well as expand the district to the eastern city limits south of Lodi Avenue, currently part of District 5.

The third, or “Orange” map, would be similar to the Yellow map, except District 5 would extend into District 1 to South Lower Sacramento Road south of Century Boulevard.

A fourth map submitted by the community, referred to as the “Public 501” map, would have District 4 encompass the southwestern portion of the city, District 1 would take the northwest, and District 2 would take the center of the city.

District 3 would take up the northeast and District 5 the southeast. Staff is not recommending the Public 501 Map because it does not provide a Latino voting population of more than 50%.

Staff is recommending the Yellow map for consideration Wednesday.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Carnegie Forum and can be streamed live on the city’s Facebook page.