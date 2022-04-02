Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Questionable Sunday

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
OKLAHOMA CITY – Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has racked his brain over and over about managing a team that's already clinched the No. 1 overall seed with five games remaining in the regular season.
"I think it's just one of those deals where I've thought about it way too much," Williams said before Friday's loss at Memphis. "I don't have a great answer. I think we're just trying to just figure out health, rhythm, rest and like if you ask...
As the Utah Jazz stumble toward the playoffs — losing five in a row recently — a favorite gossip topic around the NBA is just how far new team president Danny Ainge will go in blowing things up this offseason. If Utah is bounced in the first round of the playoffs — a real possibility against Dallas or Golden State — is GM Dennis Lindsey out? Coach Quin Snyder?
Curry (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Houston, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports. Nets head coach Steve Nash said Monday that the Nets are contemplating shutting Curry down for the final four games of the regular season, but it remains unclear if a potential week off would have a significant impact on the sharpshooter's lingering ankle issues. If he's sidelined for a second straight game, Cam Thomas and Patty Mills would likely be candidates for increased roles once again.
Beasley is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets. Beasley will be playing through an ankle injury in Sunday's matchup, and he'll draw the start with Patrick Beverley (ankle) sidelined. Across his last three appearances, Beasley has averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
Powell logged 22 points (8-10 FG, 6-6 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 118-112 victory over the Bucks. Powell has definitely seen an uptick in minutes and production recently as he tries to pick up the slack amid Kristaps Porzingis; departure. Although double-digit rebound totals have been elusive, he's delivered double-digit scoring totals in seven of his past 10 games.
Portland Trail Blazers (27-50, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (32-45, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland aims to stop its six-game skid with a win over San Antonio. The Spurs are 22-25 in Western Conference games. San Antonio leads the Western Conference with 28.0...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. Beverley is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Houston on Sunday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Rockets. Beverley's Sunday projection includes 11.9...
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. After entering the day without any injury designation whatsoever, Poeltl has been ruled out of action to close out the week due to lower back tightness. Jock Landale and Zach Collins should see increased work.
Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (foot soreness) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bitadze had been nursing a foot injury before Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons, and was unable to return to that contest after aggravating his injury. While he is listed as questionable, he seems unlikely to play Tuesday.
Ayton will rest for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Ayton, Devin Booker and Jae Crowder are getting the night off. In their absences, more time should be available for JaVale McGee, Landry Shamet, Torrey Craig and Cameron Johnson.
Adams (calf) isn't listed on the injury report for Tuesday's game against the Jazz. Adams missed Friday's win over the Suns with calf soreness, but his absence will be limited to one game. He's averaged 6.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.2 minutes over his past five contests.
Aldridge (coach's decision) went unused in Sunday's 122-115 loss to the Hawks. Aldridge was cleared to play March 27 against the Hornets after missing the Nets' preceding nine games with a right hip impingement, but he still has yet to return to the Brooklyn lineup. With four straight games in which he didn't see the court in coach's decisions, Aldridge simply looks to be out of head coach Steve Nash's rotation at the moment. Andre Drummond and Nicolas Claxton look poised to finish the regular season as the Nets' primary centers.
Ovechkin registered an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Wild. Ovechkin took a maintenance day Thursday, but he was never in danger of missing time. The 36-year-old winger had a shot from the point ping off Garnet Hathaway's skate and into the net for the Capitals' lone goal Sunday. Ovechkin is up to 42 tallies, 37 helpers, 297 shots on net, 123 hits and a plus-2 rating in 67 contests. His next point will the 1,400th of his career.
