House near OU Med in Oklahoma City catches on fire
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A house located near the University of Oklahoma Medical Center caught on fire early Saturday morning.
Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near NE 14th Street and North Lindsay Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.
Crews battled the blaze for at least an hour.
Neither the residents of the house nor firefighters were injured by the fire.
Fire officials said the fire originated in the attic, but it is still unknown what caused the fire.
