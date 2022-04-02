ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

House near OU Med in Oklahoma City catches on fire

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A house located near the University of Oklahoma Medical Center caught on fire early Saturday morning.

Oklahoma City police investigating homicide after suspect intentionally ran over victim in 7-Eleven parking lot

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near NE 14th Street and North Lindsay Avenue at around 3:45 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LeTye_0exZjLzh00
A house fire near NE 14th and North Lindsay Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Crews battled the blaze for at least an hour.

Neither the residents of the house nor firefighters were injured by the fire.

Oklahoma City police investigating second Friday homicide

Fire officials said the fire originated in the attic, but it is still unknown what caused the fire.

Information was not provided on the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KFOR
KFOR

21K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#House Fire#Firefighters#Ou Med#Ne 14th
KFOR

A dog has been at animal shelter for 7 years

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Haven Animal Care Shelter currently houses the longest resident. Chance is an American Staffordshire Terrier and a Pit Bull Terrier Mix and has been at The Haven for seven years.  “She’s as sweet as she can be, I think she just wants to sit in somebody’s lap,” said Dr. Brenda Wilbanks, […]
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

KFOR

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy