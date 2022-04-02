Posse urges residents to sign up

special to independent newsmedia

For the past 43 years, the Sun City West Posse and the Sheriff’s Posse of Sun City West offered numerous free services to the residents of the community.

One of the most utilized is the Vacation Watch program. When a resident lists their home on Vacation Watch, the Posse periodically checks the home by walking around the perimeter checking all doors and windows and looking for potential problems or anything that appears out of place. They check for a build-up of newspapers or advertising near the front door, the wind or a monsoon storm affecting anything or causing any damage, make sure skylights are intact and numerous other possibilities. All Posse personnel checking homes are trained what to look for and check.

Posse officials urge property owners to sign up for the program if they will be away for an extended length of time.

If they are new to Vacation Watch, they must complete a signature card with all required information that authorizes the Posse to be on the property to check the house. Cards can be obtained at the Posse office, 20450 Stardust Blvd., 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday or on the Posse website at scwposse.org.

If a signature is already on file, residents must complete an updated green card with any changes, such as keyholder or cell phones, etc. Updates can also be made on the website.

Mail order packages and phone books will be moved from the front of a residence registered under the program to the back for less visibility from the street. Fliers, newspapers, etc. will be discarded so as not to give the appearance the residence is vacant.

Before leaving, residents are encouraged to check all of the windows in their home to ascertain they are locked. With the number of homes checked by the Posse, it is impossible to spot every unlocked window, including garage windows. Many residents leave the community without checking their sliding doors to make certain they are locked. If residents have a bar, pole or golf club they are encouraged put them in the slider to make entry more difficult for would-be intruders.

Vacation Watch checklists are available from the front mailbox or the office lobby or on that Posse website. Using this checklist ensures that the house is secure before residents leave.

The most common problem the Posse finds are unlocked windows and unlocked security doors.

Editor’s Note: Jan Vejraska is Sun City West Posse public information officer.