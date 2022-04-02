ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McCarver officially retiring from legendary MLB broadcasting career

By Ethan Sears
 2 days ago

Former Fox, CBS, ABC and NBC baseball analyst Tim McCarver, who was in the analyst chair for 24 World Series, has officially retired.

McCarver, who last called games on the national stage in the 2013 World Series, had worked Cardinals games for Bally Sports Midwest for six years after that and had been on hiatus during the pandemic.

“I think I’m happy about it,” he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “I think that’s the best.”

The 80-year-old former World Series-winning catcher had all but officially been retired the last couple of years, but the announcement is still notable.

For 18 years, McCarver and Joe Buck called the World Series on Fox, with Buck saying at one point that he learned more about broadcasting from McCarver than his father, Jack.

“There will never be another one like him,” Buck said during the 2013 season. “I personally think it’s a tougher analyst job than in the NFL, NHL, NBA. Because of that, it’s the hardest role to fill. He’s done it forever and there’s a reason why — it’s not that easy.”

Tim McCarver (left) and Joe Buck (right) called the World Series together for 18 years.
Tim McCarver

In addition to his work nationally, McCarver called games for the Phillies, Mets, Yankees and Giants, including 15 years with the Mets. Along with Fran Healy and Tom Seaver, he’s one of three broadcasters to have covered both the Mets and Yankees. His playing career also spanned more than 20 years, between the Cardinals, Phillies, Expos and Red Sox.

McCarver told the Post-Dispatch that he plans to be at the Cardinals’ opener next Thursday, where he’ll be introduced with others in the team’s Hall of Fame.

“I enjoyed it very much,” he said of broadcasting. “It was special.”

Added Dan McLaughlin, McCarver’s partner on Cardinals broadcasts: “I hope fans understand and don’t take for granted how lucky we were to have Tim in the booth. There will never be another baseball analyst like him. Ever.”

