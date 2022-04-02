ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

One dead, four hospitalized after rollover crash in Box Elder Co.

By Ryan Bittan
 2 days ago

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A rollover crash in Box Elder County left one dead and four others hospitalized on Friday, April 1.

At around 10:39 p.m. Friday night, Box Elder County Sheriff’s Deputies, along with assisting agencies, responded to East Promontory Rd. on a report of a single vehicle rollover crash.

There were five people in the car, one of whom died at the scene.

'Good versus evil': Sen. Romney speaks on Ukraine crisis

Another was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, while the remaining three others were taken to hospitals via medical helicopter.

The occupants of the car are between 15-19 years old.

Box Elder County Sheriffs report that this is an active, ongoing investigation, and that the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

No further information is available at this time.

