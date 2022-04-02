Ukrainian media: Free press now a target in war with Russia

A journalist walks amid the destruction after a Russian attack in Byshiv, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the West of lacking courage as his country fights to stave off Russia's invading troops, making an exasperated plea for fighter jets and tanks to sustain a defense in a conflict that has ground into a war of attrition. Rodrigo Abd - staff, AP

In any newsroom, decisions are made every hour, every day, in response to changing circumstances.

If a wildfire breaks out, or a sports team trades a top player, or a mass shooting devastates a community, editors and reporters have to decide who can be sent to report, who can shoot photos, where in the paper to place the article, and how to share it online to have the biggest impact.

Keeping a newsroom full of journalists working together, cooperating while constantly balancing priorities as situations shift, can often be stressful.

But in Ukraine, the daily choices made in newsrooms have become matters of life and death, and amid the chaos and destruction, Ukrainian journalists face new threats.

On Tuesday morning (Tuesday evening in Ukraine) dozens of Colorado journalists got a chance to join a virtual meeting with several Ukrainian journalists and hear firsthand what the past five weeks have meant for them.

The nine-hour time difference was a challenge for scheduling nearly 50 people to meet at the same time. So as the Colorado journalists sipped their coffee, the afternoon sun descended into dusk in Ukraine. The translation between English and Ukrainian meant the conversation happened in half-time, and as with just about any Zoom meeting, internet connections sometimes flickered and caused hiccups. But none of that took away from the gravity of connecting with journalists covering the most difficult story of their lives.

They described harrowing conditions, from a fear of indiscriminate destruction, to targeted threats against them because of their work. Because of those threats, they asked to not have their names used in print.

“We are receiving threats almost every day, they are coming from Russian email addresses, and they write that they know all of our personal information, and it’s all been sent to Russian forces, and that we will be taken to court according to Russian law as terrorists,” said one editor at a newspaper in Zaporizhzhya, a city in southeastern Ukraine, near the heavily targeted Donetsk region. “We do feel that it’s very important to try to cover what’s going on here and now, so we are trying to just keep working and ignore the threats. Well, not ignore them — we report them to the police — but trying to not take them too hard.”

She and others in her newsroom are staying where they are for now, she said, because they feel a commitment to reporting what’s happening around them.

While threatening emails can be put in the back of the mind, having colleagues detained for weeks by Russian forces, as one editor described, has taken a toll on their newsroom.

"It’s hard to hear about detainments," she said. "Everyone has kids and a family."

They hope, she said, the detained reporter might be part of rumored detainee releases or exchanges.

As a routine, the Ukrainian journalists said, some of their staff have changed the names of their friends, their family and their co-workers in their cellphones, in case they do end up detained by Russians.

And now, in addition to the basic tools of journalism, a pen, a notepad, a digital recording device and a camera, they're going out to do their jobs wearing ballistic helmets and flak jackets.

For the journalists who have stayed in their cities, many say they haven't been able to publish a physical newspaper, because the printing presses are no longer working. They continue their work online, though. Resources are stretched thin. So thin, one editor explained, they've struggled with knowing that a nearby shelter has no power, and that the gas-to-electric generator they use to power their computers could help the residents there instead.

The Ukrainian journalists also described struggling with what exactly to report, in the wake of attacks. If they describe in detail what buildings were hit by Russian shelling, that information can be used to more precisely dial-in the shelling targets. If they report too many details about where a Russian incursion happened, or what resulted from it, that information can be used by Russians to adjust battlefield tactics.

"Do no harm," one journalist said of what should be reported in general terms or in fine detail. "We have a great sense of respect and gratitude to the international press... sometimes they report the direct address or location of where bombings just happened."

While the war is a new experience for some, others have been in nearby warzones. One editor said he had traveled to Georgia and reported on Russia's war there in 2008. Afterward, he returned home to eastern Ukraine, only to have Russia begin military operations there in 2014. He said the same tactics he observed in both of those warzones are now being employed across Ukraine, from disinformation campaigns to the indiscriminate killing of civilians.

For some, the fear of what's happening in their homes has led them to leave their cities and even their region of the country. Several of the editors and reporters on the call said they've relocated and continue their work remotely.

One editor of a newspaper in Slovyansk, a city in the Donetsk province, near Kharkiv, who has now fled to Chernivtsi far to the west, said that the redirection of Russian forces from Kyiv, and toward the eastern provinces, suggests that his home could become an intense target, like other cities in the country’s east.

“The chances that I will see my home again, that I will see my office again, that I will see the people I work with again, is very close to zero,” he said.

While some have chosen to leave, others didn't get a choice. One editor told us about having to leave her bombed-out apartment building in Kharkiv, one of the areas with the most fighting, and having to find a shelter where she can continue to work.

Another editor now has the additional role of helping to secure safe housing, not just for the reporters in his newsroom who fled dangerous conditions but for their families.

For some Ukrainian journalists, the war has led them to put down their pen and pick up a sword. An editor of a newspaper in Kyiv said two, out of his staff of 40, have joined the volunteer defense force. One publisher described having to persuade his editor in chief to remain in his position, to keep up his work as a journalist, instead of taking up arms and joining the fight to defend his country.

“I had to convince him that his laptop would be a better tool for him than a gun,” he said. “It's everyone’s personal decision — take up arms, or fight by continuing to do their work.”