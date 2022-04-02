ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jimmy Kimmel & Jimmy Fallon Host Each Other’s Shows For April Fool’s Day Gag

By Michael Haskoor
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w9ppZ_0exZhUca00

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon threw their viewers for a loop on Friday night in celebration of April Fools’ Day when they switched places hosting each other’s shows for the evening.

The studio audience at Jimmy Kimmel Live! were surprised (along with everyone else watching both shows) when Fallon appeared in Los Angeles to host the show with special guest Justin Timberlake and Kimmel’s Aunt Chippy, while Kimmel took over The Tonight Show, interviewing Hugh Jackman and Bridget Everett. The Red Hot Chili Peppers appeared as musical guest on both shows.

Fallon walked out and teased, “Hi, I’m Jimmy,” as the audience cheered, adding, “Settle down, you’re going to offend the other Jimmy.”

“For surprises on ABC this week, this one’s a distant second,” said Fallon, referring to the Oscars drama of course. He then expanded on what it felt like to host his friend’s show: “It’s really strange for me to be here,” he said. “I feel like someone opened the late night multiverse.”

Fallon said that he and Kimmel “worked really hard to keep this a secret,” explaining that the two hosts had been discussing the prank for four years.

After both monologues, the duo checked in on each other via video chat with Kimmel in Fallon’s 30 Rock studio and Fallon on Kimmel’s Hollywood Boulevard set. “I love that we did this — I can’t believe we pulled it off,” Fallon remarked, noting that the inspiration was “Jimmy and I wanted to have some fun with people mixing us up all the time.”

The shows then cued up a pre-taped video where the Jimmys pranked fans via a photo op where the stranger started off posing with one of the late-night hosts, only to realize the other had sneaked into frame while their back was turned.

The Hollywood Reporter was on site at Kimmel and reported that during the commercial break, Fallon told the studio audience that he had once spoken to a fan for 20 minutes about how much she loved his show, only for her to remark at the end how she had just met Jimmy Kimmel. The Tonight Show host said, however, “I couldn’t be mistaken for a better guy.”

You can check out clips from both shows above.

Michael is a music and television junkie keen on most things that are not a complete and total bore. You can follow him on Twitter — @Tweetskoor

Stream The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Peacock

Comments / 0

Related
Mic

Jimmy Kimmel says he would've handled the Will Smith slap differently

Jimmy Kimmel says he would’ve handled Will Smith’s slap very differently. On Monday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host praised the way Chris Rock reacted to the controversial moment on Sunday night at the Oscars when Smith struck the comedian live on stage. “A...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Inside Jimmy Fallon's incredible home life with his wife and daughters

Jimmy Fallon is a much-loved TV star who interviews some of the world's most famous faces each evening. And when he isn't busy working, the presenter loves nothing more than spending time with his loved ones at home in the Hamptons. The dad-of-two has an incredible, if not rather unique...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Popculture

'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' Gets Big Behind-the-Scenes Shakeup

There's been several changes on the talk show front in recent weeks. Both The Wendy Williams Show and The Nick Cannon Show were cancelled within days of one another. Rumors of The Real ending after its 8th season are also floating around, with comedian Sherri Shepherd, and singer and Oscar-winner Jennifer Hudson getting their own talk shows. Late night talk shows are also seeing some major changes. According to Deadline, Jamie Granet-Bederman is stepping down from The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and will be replaced by The Drew Barrymore Show exec producer Chris Miller.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Bridget Everett
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Justin Timberlake
TVLine

Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall's Opening Monologue — Watch and Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. After a streak of three host-less Oscars ceremonies, this year’s broadcast tapped Amy Schumer (Life & Beth), Wanda Sykes (The Other Two) and Regina Hall (Black Monday) to bring the funny as emcees of Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards. The comedic trio more than made up for lost time. After a little too-hyped hype-man bit from DJ Khaled, the ladies quickly won over the audience at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre with jokes like: * “This year, the Academy hired three women to host, because it’s cheaper than hiring one man,” Schumer said at the top of the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Michael Strahan Plots New ABC Show

Michael Strahan is reportedly executive producing a new medical drama for ABC, The Front Line. Coming from writer Marc Halsey (The Resident), the scripted series follows Sebastian "Bass" Clark, a former professional athlete-turned-doctor who leaves his career on the field for a job saving lives as a medical resident. Deadline...
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Red Hot Chili Peppers#Abc
Primetimer

Wanda Sykes and Jimmy Kimmel discuss the low pay for Oscar hosts

Kimmel told Sykes he was paid about $15,000 each time he hosted the Oscars, and said that she'll probably earn less since she's co-hosting Sunday's ceremony with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall. Sykes joked that “out of all the jobs that I have, this one is actually gonna cost me money.” Still, Sykes says she wouldn't have hosted alone.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

As ‘American Idol’ Turns 20, the Oscars Provide a Birthday Gift to ABC’s Most Popular Show

Click here to read the full article. We all looked pretty good at 20 and “American Idol” is no exception. An ABC singing competition since 2018 (after a lengthy Fox run from 2002-2016, where the series was an absolute sensation in its first few seasons), this version of “Idol” passed “Grey’s Anatomy” to become the Disney-owned broadcast network’s most-watched series this season, averaging 9.1 million viewers across multiple platforms. That distinction includes one week of delayed viewing, which would disproportionately benefit the scripted medical drama over the singing competition. That helps explain why, this Sunday, “American Idol” will get its first...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee receives unexpected haircut - 'I thought she was joking'

Ginger Zee's curly tresses are a firm favorite with viewers but on Friday, the popular meteorologist threw caution to the wind and got it cut in a rather unusual fashion. The Good Morning America star took to Instagram with footage taken inside her dressing room in which she's letting her hairstylist loose on her locks without a salon in sight.
HAIR CARE
Decider.com

Decider.com

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy