How To Watch WrestleMania 38 Live Online: Time, Card, WrestleMania 38 Live Stream Info

By Josh Sorokach
 2 days ago
Live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the WWE presents the “most stupendous two-night event in WrestleMania history!”

Legacies will be cemented and history will once again be made at the “Showcase of the Immortals” known as WrestleMania! This year’s show includes a slew of hotly anticipated bouts as Saturday night’s card features Becky Lynch defending her Raw Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey meeting for the SmackDown Women’s Title, a special appearance by “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, and Seth Rollins battling a potentially “dashing” mystery opponent. Sunday’s lineup concludes with the weekend’s main event as Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns square off in a title vs. title “winner takes all” championship unification match.

If you’re looking for something to stream in-between Saturday and Sunday night, the new docuseries WWE Evil is now streaming on Peacock. From WrestleMania start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch WrestleMania 38 live online.

WHAT TIME DOES WRESTLEMANIA 38 START?

The WrestleMania Kickoff show begins Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at 6:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, WWE.com, and various WWE social platforms. The main show begins at 8:00 p.m. ET on both Saturday and Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH WRESTLEMANIA 2022 LIVE ONLINE:

Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the United States, which means you’ll only be able to stream WrestleMania with a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) or by purchasing the event through your cable provider. Peacock Premium Plus is also available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year and features fewer ads.

Peacock is available across a variety of platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and more. You can also watch Peacock on your web browser or via a variety of cable providers set top boxes (Cox, Contour, Xfinity). You can download the Peacock app on Google Play, iTunes, Roku, and more.

CAN I WATCH WRESTLEMANIA 2022 ON THE WWE NETWORK?

Since Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the WWE, the WWE Network is no longer available in the United States. If you live outside of the U.S., WrestleMania will still be available to stream on the WWE Network.

WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT 1 CARD:

  • WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair
  • WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey
  • WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs
  • Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. TBA
  • Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz and Logan Paul
  • Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
  • The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) vs. Sheamus and Ridge Holland
  • “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Confronts Kevin Owens on “The KO Show”

WRESTLEMANIA 38 NIGHT 2 CARD:

  • Winner Takes All WWE Championship/WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns
  • WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy
  • Anything Goes Match: Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville
  • WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match: Queen Zelina and Carmella vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan vs. Natalya and Shayna Baszler
  • Edge vs. AJ Styles
  • Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
  • Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

