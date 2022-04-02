Southeast of Saline baseball looking to continue success with an experienced team

GYPSUM — In 2021, the Southeast of Saline baseball team was two runs away from qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament.

The Trojans' season ended with two losses by a combined two runs. They also lost three key pieces due to graduation with Jaxson Gebhardt, Bryant Banks and Eli Harris.

However, that's in the rearview mirror and not stopping them from keeping their winning tradition alive. Southeast is off to a 4-0 start after a sweep of Smoky Valley on Friday, 2-1 and 13-6.

"We did battle," Southeast coach Mike Garretson said. "We stayed positive and it was a good day. We're getting contributions from a lot of different players.

"(Friday), we got pushed pretty good, but bounced back."

Senior Evan Nickelson said the Trojans were tested, especially against Smoky Valley's Kade Blanchat, a left-handed pitcher, in the opener.

"We've just got to learn how to leave off the high ones, fix our batting spots and just learn how to hit that ball better," Nickelson said. "We've just got to push ourselves, can't give up and we're down today and fought back. You just gotta keep pushing yourself."

Senior and junior classes emerging as leaders

With Gebhardt, Banks and Harris gone, a whole new group is leading the way. The Trojans are led by a five-member senior class made up of Nickelson, Jayton Mathis, Bryce Cooper, Hart Nurnberg and Clayton Meier. Not to mention members of Southeast's junior class, which includes Luke and Jake Gebhardt, Landen Allen and Drew Richardson, are emerging into leadership roles.

"Even though we did lose those three, we had some younger guys step up and really in those spots for us," Nickelson said. "I couldn't ask for a better team."

Garretson said practices have been good and positive. That includes several players that missed some practice time still playing basketball and helping Southeast to a third-place finish in Class 3A.

Even with those players having success, they want to continue that into the baseball season.

"Practices are fun (and have) good energy," Garretson said. "When they come to the ballpark, they want to win and they expect to win."

Nickelson said he knows what the Trojans are capable of just based on what he's seen in practice with their hitting.

"I have faith in all these guys," Nickelson said. "When you're in those tough situations, they're going to get through it with you."

Pitching is a strength for Southeast

Having offense in baseball is critical to a team's success, but pitching is too.

And that's one of Southeast's strengths this season.

The Trojans have a strong 1-2 punch with Allen and Nickelson, who both pitched in their season-opening doubleheader on Tuesday against Kingman. After that, the rotation gets handed over to Mathis and Richardson. Jake Gebhardt and Cooper helped get Southeast back in a position to earn the sweep after Richardson allowed five early runs in Friday's nightcap.

"Our pitchers are throwing strikes," Garretson said. "(I'm) pretty happy with that. Jayton was outstanding in that first game. Bryce Cooper did a really nice job of closing that out for us in the second game."

What's next for Southeast

The Trojans open up North Central Activities Association play at Republic County at 4 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Abilene on Friday.

"I know (Abilene's) really good," Garretson said. "Last year we played them and they had a really young roster. I know they'll be back.

"We've got to show up and everybody's got to do their job when it's their turn."

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ