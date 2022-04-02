ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gypsum, KS

Southeast of Saline baseball looking to continue success with an experienced team

By Dylan Sherwood, Salina Journal
Salina Journal
Salina Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fcwq_0exZhQ5g00

GYPSUM — In 2021, the Southeast of Saline baseball team was two runs away from qualifying for the Class 3A state tournament.

The Trojans' season ended with two losses by a combined two runs. They also lost three key pieces due to graduation with Jaxson Gebhardt, Bryant Banks and Eli Harris.

However, that's in the rearview mirror and not stopping them from keeping their winning tradition alive. Southeast is off to a 4-0 start after a sweep of Smoky Valley on Friday, 2-1 and 13-6.

"We did battle," Southeast coach Mike Garretson said. "We stayed positive and it was a good day. We're getting contributions from a lot of different players.

"(Friday), we got pushed pretty good, but bounced back."

Senior Evan Nickelson said the Trojans were tested, especially against Smoky Valley's Kade Blanchat, a left-handed pitcher, in the opener.

"We've just got to learn how to leave off the high ones, fix our batting spots and just learn how to hit that ball better," Nickelson said. "We've just got to push ourselves, can't give up and we're down today and fought back. You just gotta keep pushing yourself."

Senior and junior classes emerging as leaders

With Gebhardt, Banks and Harris gone, a whole new group is leading the way. The Trojans are led by a five-member senior class made up of Nickelson, Jayton Mathis, Bryce Cooper, Hart Nurnberg and Clayton Meier. Not to mention members of Southeast's junior class, which includes Luke and Jake Gebhardt, Landen Allen and Drew Richardson, are emerging into leadership roles.

"Even though we did lose those three, we had some younger guys step up and really in those spots for us," Nickelson said. "I couldn't ask for a better team."

Garretson said practices have been good and positive. That includes several players that missed some practice time still playing basketball and helping Southeast to a third-place finish in Class 3A.

Even with those players having success, they want to continue that into the baseball season.

"Practices are fun (and have) good energy," Garretson said. "When they come to the ballpark, they want to win and they expect to win."

Nickelson said he knows what the Trojans are capable of just based on what he's seen in practice with their hitting.

"I have faith in all these guys," Nickelson said. "When you're in those tough situations, they're going to get through it with you."

Pitching is a strength for Southeast

Having offense in baseball is critical to a team's success, but pitching is too.

And that's one of Southeast's strengths this season.

The Trojans have a strong 1-2 punch with Allen and Nickelson, who both pitched in their season-opening doubleheader on Tuesday against Kingman. After that, the rotation gets handed over to Mathis and Richardson. Jake Gebhardt and Cooper helped get Southeast back in a position to earn the sweep after Richardson allowed five early runs in Friday's nightcap.

"Our pitchers are throwing strikes," Garretson said. "(I'm) pretty happy with that. Jayton was outstanding in that first game. Bryce Cooper did a really nice job of closing that out for us in the second game."

What's next for Southeast

The Trojans open up North Central Activities Association play at Republic County at 4 p.m. Tuesday before traveling to Abilene on Friday.

"I know (Abilene's) really good," Garretson said. "Last year we played them and they had a really young roster. I know they'll be back.

"We've got to show up and everybody's got to do their job when it's their turn."

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Leader

Weston Cottrell part of Southeast Cyber Defense team continuing winning streak

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — For the tenth consecutive year, the Southeast Missouri State Cyber Defense team has won the Missouri Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (CCDC). The Southeast Cyber Defense team competed against 14 other Missouri teams in the CCDC in February. During the virtual competition, the team was put into a semi-realistic scenario where they were tasked with defending a network from active threats and attacks while performing information technology tasks.
FAIRBURY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Basketball
City
Kingman, KS
City
Abilene, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Gypsum, KS
KSN.com

Crowd options for KU Championship game Monday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Got tickets to the big game Monday? No?. No worries. Wichita has options. “So we have created something fun,” said Derek Sorrells, owner of Papa’s General Store in Wichita. “It’s the KU Championship Special.”. Sorrells also is offering up a KU...
WICHITA, KS
The Spun

Longtime College Football Coach Died Sunday At 75

A longtime college football coach passed away at the age of 75 on Sunday. According to multiple reports, former college football coach Stan Parrish died over the weekend. He was in the profession for more than 40 years. “Former Wabash, Marshall, Kansas State and Ball State head coach Stan Parrish...
NFL
KWCH.com

Kansas advances to national championship game behind dominant performances from McCormack, Agbaji

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The NCAA men’s basketball national championship trophy is 40 minutes from returning to Kansas. KU overpowered Villanova in a Final Four matchup on Saturday night in New Orleans. The Jayhawks scored the first 10 points, built a 19-point first half lead and never trailed in their 81-65 win over Villanova. KU moves on to Monday night’s national championship game against the winner of Saturday’s later game between North Carolina and Duke.
WICHITA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Cooper
KWCH.com

Demand for KU gear grows amid title run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night, the Kansas Jayhawks clinched their spot in the national title game, and Rally House staff says that if the Jayhawks keep winning, the business will keep booming. Mason Gray, the Rally House West manager, says, “no matter if it has the bird, if it...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita KU fans drive more than 10 hours to see NCAA Championship

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Many Kansans made the trip to the Big Easy including a couple of Wichitans. After the University of Kansas (KU) beat Villanova University on Saturday, the couple hopped in their car, not wanting to miss the action. “We graduated in 2008, and that was the last time that KU won the […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast
KSN News

KU fans ready for big national championship game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Before tip-off for the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship, many people are getting their last-minute items before watching the University of Kansas Jayhawks (KU) take on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. Some fans are a little nervous heading into the game. Others are entirely confident. One thing is for […]
WICHITA, KS
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners freshman guard Alston Mason enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Oklahoma freshman guard Alston Mason has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, he announced via Twitter on Monday. Mason appeared in 18 games averaging 1.4 points and 6.2 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season. The former three-star recruit from Overland Park, Kansas, struggled getting on the court late in the season due to the emergence of freshman guards C.J. Noland and Bijan Cortes.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KWCH.com

Kansans show off support for Jayhawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s already been a wildly successful season for the University of Kansas men’s basketball team. Being one of the final two teams left standing in a season that begins each year with more than 350 years is an accomplishment worth celebrating. But no matter how much you try to look at the big picture and take pride in just getting to a title game, somebody is going to be disappointed Monday night. On the other side, a large fanbase is going to celebrate, likely through Monday night into Tuesday morning. But after streets clear, the good times will continue. Will the party be centered or Kansas, or several hundred miles to the east? We’ll likely have that answer by about 11 p.m. Monday night.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Journal

Salina Journal

433
Followers
366
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Salina, KS from Salina Journal.

 http://salina.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy