Are you considering giving your home to your child or other relative? Giving someone your home is not as simple as just turning over your keys to them. There are several issues you need to work through beforehand: Will the gift cause a rift between the relative who received your home and those who didn’t? What about the financial and tax implications for you and the receiver? Will the recipient be able to handle the costs associated with maintaining the home?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 21 DAYS AGO