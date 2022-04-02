ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Recall Issued For Popular Children's Toy Due To Choking Hazard

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyJZk_0exZgZdu00

A federal recall has been announced for a children’s toy that could potentially pose a choking hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that more than 9,000 “Kid O Hudson Glow Rattles” are being recalled due to reports of legs breaking off and creating concerns for children.

“This recall involves the Kid O Hudson Glow Rattle, a motion-activated rattle shaped like a puppy that makes a soft rattling sound when shaken,” CPSC announced. "The plastic puppy is white with spots that can glow in red or green.”

The puppy’s legs are textured soft plastic in red (front) and green (back) for teething children, they said. The recalled rattles measure about four inches long by two inches wide by 3.8 inches high.

SPSC said that the battery cover on the puppy’s stomach states “Kid O.”

There have been three confirmed reports of rattle legs breaking off, though no injuries have been reported.

According to CPSC, the rattles were sold at specialty stores nationwide, as well as Amazon, Walmart, PlayMonster, and Zulily between February 2018 and February 2022.

“Consumers should immediately take the recalled rattles away from children, stop using them, and contact PlayMonster for instructions on receiving a $25 refund,” officials said. “PlayMonster will provide consumers with a prepaid shipping label to return the recalled product.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Fairfield County, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
WINKNEWS.com

DigitDots Magnetic Balls recalled due to ingestion hazard

HD Premier, the company that makes DigitDots, is recalling its three-millimeter and five-millimeter loose magnets sets because they can be hazardous if consumed. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says the magnets, when swallowed, can attract to each other and cause damage to your digestive system through perforations, blockages, infections and even death.
FORT MYERS, FL
Salon

Check your fridge: More than 30 fruit and veggie products are being recalled over listeria concerns

As convenient and delicious as fresh-cut fruit from the grocery store may be, make sure to proceed with caution in the coming weeks. The Food and Drug Administration announced Sunday that various products processed by Fruit Fresh Up, which is carried at Wegmans and other grocery stores in the New York area, have faced potential exposure to the organism Listeria monocytogenes.
FOOD SAFETY
NBC New York

Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled in 18 States Over Possible Contamination

Skippy is recalling tens of thousands of jars of two kinds of peanut butter distributed to 18 states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, over concerns the products could be contaminated by small fragments of stainless steel. Fewer than 10,000 (9,353) cases of SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Peanut Butter Spread...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hudson Valley Post

ALERT: Recall Issued for Some SKIPPY Peanut Butter Products

Double check your pantry for these items. It's never a good feeling when you hear information come out about a food recall, but it is important to know what the specifics are with it. Almost everyone I know likes peanut butter and usually has some in their home at all times. SKIPPY has put out some important information on their latest recall and are asking people to check if they have purchased the products listed. According to sources, there could be small metal fragments in them from a piece of manufacturing equipment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Consumer Goods#Cpsc#Spsc#Playmonster#Zulily
BGR.com

If you bought these cookies at Walmart, there’s a serious recall you should see

With Easter almost here, you’re probably stocking up on Easter candy for the holiday. That means buying all sorts of treats for your kids’ Easter egg hunt… or just for yourself. If you have already purchased the Ready to Build Chocolate Cookie Bunny Hutch Kit from Walmart, you should know Wilton issued a potentially serious recall. The product contains milk that the ingredients label fails to identify.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen. Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Amazon
Daily Voice

Recall Issued For Popular Brand Of Cheese-Flavored Crackers

A popular brand of cheese-flavored crackers has been recalled. B&G Foods announced on Saturday, April 2 that it is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of a single date code of 6-ounce Back to Nature Cheddalicious cheese-flavored crackers, with a “best by” date of SEP 05 2022. (The “best by” date is located on the top of the box.)
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Another Mushroom Recall Ordered Due to Listeria Bacteria

It's already a difficult task to get people to enjoy the taste of mushrooms, so a medical problems or recall could sink any efforts you've attempted back to the start. But the alternative to not taking it seriously is likely worse, especially with lives at risk. Jan Fruits Inc. has...
FOOD SAFETY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
244K+
Followers
39K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy