Harrison, OH

Volunteers to plant over 1,500 shrubs near Miami Whitewater Forest

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISON, Ohio — Great Parks and volunteers are set to plant more than 1,500 shrub seedlings near Miami Whitewater Forest on Saturday. Volunteers are planting the shrubs in hopes to restore the natural habitat on the side of former crop fields there. Shrublands are among the types of...

