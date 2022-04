Rachel Farr went 3-for-4 with a home run and three runs scored to lead Deptford to a 12-2 win over Salem in six innings in Deptford. Zoe Quenzel had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs, while Annalise Underwood went 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBI and three runs. Jade Coles belted two doubles, singled, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs.

SALEM, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO