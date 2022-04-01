Outstanding Provisional Ballots

NEW HAVEN — A candidate in the June 7 New Haven municipal election has withdrawn, leaving only enough candidates to fill the ballot. According to Recorder Becky Benson, David Hardwick, a candidate for council, has withdrawn. Tuesday was the final day to withdraw without having your name printed on the ballot. The action leaves only one candidate each for mayor and recorder, and five council candidates for the same number of positions.

NEW HAVEN, WV ・ 17 DAYS AGO