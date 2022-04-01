Outstanding Provisional Ballots

NEW HAVEN — A candidate in the June 7 New Haven municipal election has withdrawn, leaving only enough candidates to fill the ballot. According to Recorder Becky Benson, David Hardwick, a candidate for council, has withdrawn. Tuesday was the final day to withdraw without having your name printed on the ballot. The action leaves only one candidate each for mayor and recorder, and five council candidates for the same number of positions.
March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
Thousands from across the state gathered at the Bismarck Event Center this weekend for the ND GOP State Convention. All eyes were on the contest between Senator John Hoeven and Rick Becker for the convention’s endorsement for U.S. Senate. The State Committee gaveled in and the convention started with the National Anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, […]
