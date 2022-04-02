Friends of the Library Quilt Raffle – Now through December 17. The 2022 Friends of the Perry Public Library Quilt Raffle is underway and will continue until December 17. Two beautiful quilts were donated by the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild, and they will be on display during Art on the Prairie (November 12-13) and during the Festival of Trees. Tickets are on sale now at the library for $1 each or 6 for $5, all proceeds to benefit Perry Public Library programming.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO