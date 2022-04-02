Read full article on original website
Trucks collide south of Tyson factory Friday morning
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Two pickup trucks collided Friday morning on Iowa Highway 141 on Perry’s west side. One driver is being examined at this hour by the Dallas County EMS but does not appear to have life-threatening injuries. The crash occurred about 5:45 a.m. just east of I...
West Des Moines man allegedly smothers Des Moines woman
A West Des Moines man was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in a West Des Moines motel Monday in which he allegedly smothered a Des Moines woman in the presence of two minor children. Jonathan Jordan Jones, 26, of 7255 Lake Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report October 28
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Dexter robbery suspect arrested after manhunt Tuesday night
A Dexter man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly robbing the Casey’s two blocks from his house. Phillip Andrew Dolezal, 21, of 605 State St., Dexter, was charged with second-degree robbery and also arrested on Dallas County warrants for failure to appear on original charges of third-degree theft and fourth-degree theft and for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Perry Police Report October 26
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of First Avenue. The parties were gone when officers arrived. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of First Avenue. The incident...
Perry Public Library plans busy November slate of activities
Friends of the Library Quilt Raffle – Now through December 17. The 2022 Friends of the Perry Public Library Quilt Raffle is underway and will continue until December 17. Two beautiful quilts were donated by the Perry Piecemakers Quilt Guild, and they will be on display during Art on the Prairie (November 12-13) and during the Festival of Trees. Tickets are on sale now at the library for $1 each or 6 for $5, all proceeds to benefit Perry Public Library programming.
Halloween Spooktacular, Wizard of Oz serve hundreds of treat seekers
Downtown Perry was haunted by hundreds of costumed treat seekers and their escorts Friday as the Perry Chamber of Commerce’s annual Spooktacular event brought small business owners and others to the three blocks of Second Street to greet the Trick or Treaters with candy and small gifts. The Halloween...
Witches of Wonder join in pre-Halloween high jinx
A coven of nine goodly witches gathered Thursday morning at the Perry Perk coffeehouse in downtown Perry, a good omen foretelling a happy Halloween. Instead of supping on eye of newt and toe of frog seethed in boiling hellebore fog, the spellbinders sipped coffee and tea, and instead of hexes, spells and incantations, they shared recipes.
Perry cross country finishes season at Glenwood
GLENWOOD, IA — Perry raced at a 3A cross country state qualifier Oct. 19, with neither team having an individual advance despite fine performances. ADM won the girls title with 49 points, with Perry crossing 10th of 11 at 285. Geneva Timmerman of ADM was the overall winner in 17 minutes, 59.6 seconds.
Workers honored at annual Safety and Employee Appreciation Day
After a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, about 60 workers and elected officials for the city of Perry gathered Wednesday at the Perry Police Department for the eighth annual Employee Safety and Appreciation Day. The program began at 10:30 a.m., with opening remarks from Perry Mayor John Andorf, who thanked the gathered...
