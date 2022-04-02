ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrone Taleni living a dream at USC

By Erik McKinney about 6 hours
USC defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni (Erik McKinney/WeAreSC)

One of the more interesting moves USC made in the transfer portal this offseason was to bring in former Kansas State defensive lineman Tyrone Taleni. The 6-foot-2, 280-pound lineman played sparingly in two years with the Wildcats and had participated in organized football for just a handful of seasons.

When Taleni picked up an offer from USC after entering the portal, it was a surprise to just about everybody, Taleni included.

“I think a little bit,” Taleni said when asked if it was a surprise when the Trojans entered the picture with an offer. “I think I wasn’t really expecting it…Maybe I was just not expecting…for me to play at that level.”

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua said during his introductory press conference in February that he knew plenty about Taleni, who came to the United States from American Samoa in 2018.

“I think his best football is ahead of him,” Nua said then. “Everybody that I talked to, from his old coaches, talk about his toughness and the same thing, his best football is ahead of him.”

Taleni said he’s taking the opportunity and running with it.

“The coaches trust me and they see something in me,” Taleni said. “And so I’m willing to take this opportunity and showcase what I can do and be able to help the team this season and next season.”

Taleni played in three games for Kansas State in 2020. He upped that to seven appearances last season, collecting four tackles and a sack.

“I did have a little bit more reps than the previous year,” Taleni said of last season. “I think definitely those reps did help me a lot, at least to where I’m at today, able to play at the level I should be, which is still far away from getting there. But, they definitely helped me get to this point and play at a level where I’m at right now.”

USC needed to add depth along the defensive line this offseason and grabbed a few pieces with Taleni and TCU transfer Earl Barquet Jr. The Trojans need players to step up behind and push the returning starting line of Tuli Tuipulotu, Stanley Ta’ufo’ou and Nick Figueroa.

Taleni said he’s been playing nose, defensive tackle and defensive end this spring as the USC coaches continue to look for the best spots for various players. His effort is going to play well with this staff as it grows the culture with the Trojans. Taleni also brings plenty of life experience as an older player. He served a two-year mission before enrolling at Mt. San Antonio College and will turn 26 this summer.

USC Offer Was an Exciting One

Not only was the USC offer surprising for Taleni, it was even more exciting.

“The reason why I entered the portal was mainly to move back [to California.]” Taleni said. “My uncle and my family are from California. Kansas was pretty far out there. So it was hard not having family coming over and not being able to see them after games. And so it actually was a dream for me to get offered by USC, especially knowing that my family are right down the street. So they’re really excited. They’re big USC fans as well. So yeah, I’m very happy to be here.”

He’s acclimated well being back in Southern California, thanks to those two years at Mt. SAC. But that first introduction to the US after coming over from Western Samoa was a shock.

“It was a big difference,” Taleni said. “Everything’s huge. Everything’s big out here. The lifestyle is very different compared to Samoa. So I had to adjust a little bit and just kind of go with the flow and learn on your way as you go, day by day.”

Taleni’s Path to America

Taleni makes sure to claim he’s from Western Samoa rather than American Samoa.

“We call it Independent Samoa,” Taleni said. “That’s where I grew up.”

He grew up playing rubgy and didn’t start playing football until he began in junior college. He redshirted his first season and the 2019 season became his first playing organized football. Taleni finished that year with 26 tackles, including 3.5 sacks.

But it wasn’t football that brought him across the Pacific Ocean.

“I think it was mainly education,” Taleni said. “Growing up on a small island, you want to come out here mainly to pursue higher education. I think that was a big part of my move out here. And I think football eventually came along the way and it really helped me with school.”

Taleni was named to the Academic All-Big 12 second team last season, so he’s following through on his pursuit of higher education. But football is moving up the list for Taleni as well.

“Football has become a big part of me,” Taleni said. “I’ve enjoyed every day ever since I’ve started learning and playing the game. Especially the relationships that we have with the guys. It’s been an amazing experience.”

