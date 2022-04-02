ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

WATCH: LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas lands on SportsCenter Top 10 for diving catch

By Jonathan Wagner about 5 hours
 2 days ago
Bob Levey via Getty Images.

The LSU Tigers are hosting the Auburn Tigers in a three-game weekend set on the diamond, and the series has already been filled with highlight-worthy plays. On Friday night, LSU outfielder Gavin Dugas made an impressive catch as he leaped in the left field corner, later crashing into the wall. Dugas was able to hold on, and he found himself on the SportsCenter Top 10 plays as a result on Saturday morning.

The play from Dugas was an important one for LSU, as Auburn was threatening with two runners on. There were two outs in the inning, but both runners undoubtedly would have scored if the ball landed in fair territory. Dugas likely saved a two-run knock, and kept LSU’s lead at 3-0 to wrap up the top half of the sixth inning.

Auburn eventually cut LSU’s lead to 3-2 in the top half of the seventh, but LSU responded with five runs in the home half of the seventh and another insurance run in the eighth, and held on to win 9-2.

In the victory, Dugas made an impact at the plate as well. In four plate appearances, Dugas had just one hit. But his lone base knock was a productive one. In the seventh, Dugas slapped an RBI double into the gap between left and center field, extending LSU’s lead to 8-2. Dugas also went one-for-four in the series opener, which was played on Thursday.

Dugas is a key contributor in LSU’s outfield

This season is the fourth for Dugas at LSU. The redshirt junior outfielder has played in over 115 games over the course of his collegiate career, including 24 this season. On the year, Dugas is hitting exactly .300 with a .514 slugging percentage. He has 21 hits, six doubles, three home runs, and 19 RBI, walking 13 times and striking out 24 times.

Dugas is one of eight players on LSU’s roster batting .300 or better on the season.

Over the course of his collegiate career, Dugas has gotten progressively better for LSU. As a freshman in the 2019-2019 season, he hit just .186 in 43 at-bats. As a sophomore, he improved to .286 with three home runs and five RBI. Last season, Dugas slashed .295 with 19 home runs and 66 RBI, walking 26 times.

LSU is currently 19-8 on the season, and the Tigers will be going for the series win over Auburn on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET. Entering the week, LSU was ranked 13th in the latest D1Baseball Top 25.

Community Policy