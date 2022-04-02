Celebrate World Autism Awareness Day by wearing blue

In 2006, March 21 was first observed as World Down Syndrome Day, but it wasn’t until 2011 that the United Nations General Assembly officially declared it. There are many stereotypes and assumptions that surround people with Down syndrome. These stereotypes show the need for better, and more, information awareness. Some positive changes that have occurred in the U.S., according to Global Down Syndrome Foundation, include the increase in the lifespan from 25 years in 1983 to approximately 60 years, now. Another interesting fact is that, “In the last several years, the average IQ of a person with Down syndrome has increased.”

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 17 DAYS AGO