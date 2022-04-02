April 2, 2022

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a fire in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Officials said crews battled a two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes on Locust Street near Van Braam Street on Monday night. @PghFireFighters are battling a 2-alarm residential structure fire on Van Braam Street in Uptown. Please avoid the area. This is an active fire scene. (Earlier tweet deleted because of typo) 🚨 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rkUrBYudmR — Pittsburgh Fire Fighters (@PghFireFighters) April 5, 2022 Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire spread to three homes and was under control around 11 p.m. Officials believe the fire started in a vacant home and then spread. “We just heard knocking on our door. I ran up and I got my roommates and I was like, ‘Get out of the house,'” said one person who lived in an impacted rowhome. A connecting building also caught fire hours later. No injuries were reported. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) No word on what caused the fire.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 58 MINUTES AGO