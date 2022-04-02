April 2, 2022

At 6:53 p.m., Trenton Fire Department responded to a three-alarm fire at 834 Carteret Ave. The fire has resulted in two fatalities at this time, 20-year-old male twin brothers. Two other residents evacuated the building. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire. County and state officials...
NEW LONDON — The New London Proceeds Corporation is seeking applications from community members and/or organizations interested in obtaining grant money for health-related projects. Submit a brief but detailed summary of the project to Brandon Schwinn, 51 Clyde Ave., New London, Ohio 44851 or bschwinn12@gmail.com. The application deadline is...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews responded to a fire in Pittsburgh’s Uptown neighborhood.
Officials said crews battled a two-alarm fire at multiple rowhomes on Locust Street near Van Braam Street on Monday night.
Pittsburgh Public Safety said the fire spread to three homes and was under control around 11 p.m. Officials believe the fire started in a vacant home and then spread.
“We just heard knocking on our door. I ran up and I got my roommates and I was like, ‘Get out of the house,'” said one person who lived in an impacted rowhome.
A connecting building also caught fire hours later. No injuries were reported.
No word on what caused the fire.
