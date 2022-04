"Nervous but excited" is how Newton Falls newest fire chief says he feels just one day after landing the job. James Williamson was hired to lead the Newton Falls Fire Department on Tuesday. Williamson has spent over 20 years serving communities in the fire rescue and EMS industry. His first job was with the Vienna Township Fire Department in 1999. But the journey began before that. Williamson worked around firefighters when he was younger.

NEWTON FALLS, OH ・ 19 DAYS AGO