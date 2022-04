Leonard passed away on March 17 at the age of 88. He was the beloved husband of Mary; proud father of Michael (Nancy) Pietrowiak, Christine (Charles) Dicka, Caryn (Jon) Evenson, Susan (Brian) Doyle, Kenneth (Jeannie) Pietrowiak, and Mark (Lisa) Pietrowiak; proud grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Angeline, and his brother Joseph Pietrowiak Jr.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO