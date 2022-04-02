ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Wolverhampton moves up to 7th in EPL with 2-1 win over Villa

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins' late goal from the penalty spot wasn't enough for Aston Villa as Wolverhampton held on to win 2-1 and move to seventh in the...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled out of Manchester United vs Leicester due to illness

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Manchester United’s match against Leicester City due to illness.The Portuguese superstar displayed some of his best form since returning to Old Trafford with a hat-trick against Tottenham in his last match, but is unavailable this evening.The 36-year-old’s absence will be a huge blow to Ralf Rangnick as the Red Devils look to keep pace with Arsenal in the hunt for a top four finish. The United boss said: “Unfortunately he had some flu-like symptoms before training yesterday, he should and would have played, but he didn't feel well and couldn't train.“The doctor checked...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Young
Person
Ollie Watkins
BBC

Maddison and Barnes lead 'positive' Leicester

Leicester's "positive" approach was summed up by James Maddison and Harvey Barnes against Manchester United, according to the Football Daily panellists. Maddison supplied the cross for Kelechi Iheanacho's opening goal and thought he'd won the game late on, only for a VAR check to rule out his clinical strike. Former...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

In-form Crystal Palace routs Arsenal 3-0 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace dominated from the start to beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday as Patrick Vieira's side dealt his former team a big blow in the fight for a top-four finish. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew put the Eagles in control after 24...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverhampton#Epl#Wolves#Ap#European
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
WVNews

Late penalty gives Real Sociedad 1-0 win over Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — Alexander Isak converted a penalty six minutes into stoppage time as Real Sociedad secured a 1-0 win over Espanyol in the Spanish league on Monday. Isak's low shot from the spot gave Sociedad its fourth win in the last six matches and left the Basque Country club closer to securing a European place next season.
UEFA
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The European Super League has returned – Uefa is just calling it something else

It is probably a source of minor encouragement that the Ricketts family – currently on the shortlist of potential buyers for Chelsea – have promised sceptical fans that they will not join a European Super League. Perhaps, by way of further commitment, the Ricketts will spurn other competitions that do not exist. Chelsea will never play in a future Anglo-Italian Cup. Chelsea wants no part of the Makita Trophy. Chelsea will never enter Pop Idol.
UEFA
BBC

Liverpool promoted to WSL after clinching Championship title

Liverpool have secured promotion to the Women's Super League after winning the Championship title with victory over second-placed Bristol City. They clinched top spot with two games to spare in front of a Championship record crowd of 5,752 at Ashton Gate. Matt Beard's side return to the top flight after...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy