Bighorn sheep numbers continue to grow in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say bighorn sheep are making a comeback in the state following a crippling disease outbreak in the Badlands.

There are almost 450 bighorns among populations managed by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the National Park Service and the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia eight years ago cut into the western Badlands sheep population and canceled the season in 2015. The agency reinstated hunting the following year but cautioned that it can take up to 15 years for disease to work its way out of a herd.

However, the bighorns have since rebounded to reach record numbers for two straight years. The survey has seen an increased count for four consecutive years.

Game and Fish typically allocates fewer than 10 once-in-a-lifetime licenses per year. Five licenses were given out last year, including one that’s traditionally auctioned off by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation to raise money for sheep management. Four hunters were successful in harvesting a ram.

Bighorn hunting is immensely popular in North Dakota and the license lottery has set application records for four straight year, officials said.

There were 19,127 applicants last year, wildlife officials said, meaning nearly 4,800 hunters vied for each available license handed out by the department. This year, 19,426 hunters have applied, even though there’s no guarantee of a season.