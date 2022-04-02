ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Bighorn sheep numbers continue to grow in North Dakota

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife officials say bighorn sheep are making a comeback in the state following a crippling disease outbreak in the Badlands.

There are almost 450 bighorns among populations managed by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, the National Park Service and the Three Affiliated Tribes Fish and Wildlife Division, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

An outbreak of deadly bacterial pneumonia eight years ago cut into the western Badlands sheep population and canceled the season in 2015. The agency reinstated hunting the following year but cautioned that it can take up to 15 years for disease to work its way out of a herd.

However, the bighorns have since rebounded to reach record numbers for two straight years. The survey has seen an increased count for four consecutive years.

Game and Fish typically allocates fewer than 10 once-in-a-lifetime licenses per year. Five licenses were given out last year, including one that’s traditionally auctioned off by the Midwest Chapter of the Wild Sheep Foundation to raise money for sheep management. Four hunters were successful in harvesting a ram.

Bighorn hunting is immensely popular in North Dakota and the license lottery has set application records for four straight year, officials said.

There were 19,127 applicants last year, wildlife officials said, meaning nearly 4,800 hunters vied for each available license handed out by the department. This year, 19,426 hunters have applied, even though there’s no guarantee of a season.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

836K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

Follow The Associated Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
B102.7

This South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in the U.S.

If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota County (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
KX News

Cities with the worst commutes in North Dakota

When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that wasn’t spent […]
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
Bismarck, ND
Pets & Animals
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota officials monitoring bird population

(Bismarck, ND) -- Officials are monitoring the health of North Dakota's bird population. The move comes after 85-thousand birds were euthanized recently because of an avian flu outbreak in South Dakota. North Dakota officials say they hope infection numbers reflect a previous outbreak in 2015, when infection numbers peaked in the spring.
BISMARCK, ND
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bighorn Sheep#Ap#The National Park Service#The Bismarck Tribune#Fish
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Trail Camera Picks Up Fat Raccoons!

In the immortal words of South Park's Eric Cartman, they're not fat, they're big-boned!. One of my favorite past times when scrolling through TikTok is to look at different trail cams across Wyoming. You never quite know what animals or creatures you're going to see strolling through a trail late at night, or even during the day.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
SFGate

Widllife officials remove cougars that killed bighorn sheep

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Three now-dead cougars that found their way onto Flathead Lake’s Wild Horse Island handily hunted down its bighorn sheep herd to as few as 35 of the prized Rocky Mountain ungulates. Although an initial sum, it’s the lowest sheep count on the isle in...
MONTANA STATE
Hot 97-5

Will North Dakota Ever Support Death-With-Dignity Options?

North Dakota showed little to no support to "end of life" legislation as in 2021 the H.B. 1415 failed to get out of the state house of representatives. Here's an example of some of the wording... 1. Examine the patient and the patient's relevant medical records and confirm, in writing,...
POLITICS
KEVN

South Dakota reports weekly COVID-19 numbers

One of the benchmarks health professionals have been aiming for is for the positivity percentage for COVID-19 tests to be below five percent. Over the past seven days, the South Dakota Department of Health says that percentage has been at 4.9 percent in the state. Starting this week, South Dakota is reporting COVID numbers just once a week, on Wednesdays.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
The Associated Press

South Dakota kidnapping suspect arrested in North Dakota

EDGELEY, N.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man was arrested near Edgeley early Saturday morning in connection with a suspected kidnapping, authorities said. Ryan Degroat is accused of abducting a 41-year-old woman from her mother’s home in Brown County, South Dakota, KFGO radio reported. The incident was reported around 10:30 Friday night.
EDGELEY, ND
IFLScience

Rare Native American Eyewitness Account Of The Battle Of Little Bighorn Found By Museum

A rare eye-witness account from the perspective of a Native American man of the Battle of the Little Bighorn has been discovered by the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives. The battle – known to Native Americans at the time as the Battle of the Greasy Grass – took place near the Little Bighorn River in Montana Territory. It saw Lakota Sioux, Northern Cheyenne, and Arapaho tribes face off against federal troops led by Lieutenant Colonel George Armstrong Custer, following a betrayal of a treaty by the US Government. Prior to the battle and throughout the 19th Century, the U.S. Government had been attempting to confine Native Americans to reservations, which tribes of the area did not welcome. After the discovery of gold in South Dakota’s Black Hills in Native American territory, the US Government ignored treaties between the two groups and invaded.
MUSEUMS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy