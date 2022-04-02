ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, NY

St. Basil Seminary in Stamford aids in relief effort for Ukrainian refugees

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
St. Basil Seminary is collecting first aid supplies, medicine, food, toiletries, baby items and more that will be shipped to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

This is the second shipment the church has been able to send since the start of the war.

St. Basil Seminary is planning on sending more supplies and are asking for donations to help.

News 12's Shosh Bedrosian gets a first-hand look at their humanitarian operation.

News 12

Biden: Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Monday called for war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin and said he'd seek more sanctions after reported atrocities in Ukraine. "You saw what happened in Bucha," Biden said. He added that Putin "is a war criminal". Biden's comments to...
POLITICS
News 12

News 12

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

