St. Basil Seminary in Stamford aids in relief effort for Ukrainian refugees

St. Basil Seminary is collecting first aid supplies, medicine, food, toiletries, baby items and more that will be shipped to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland.

This is the second shipment the church has been able to send since the start of the war.

St. Basil Seminary is planning on sending more supplies and are asking for donations to help.

News 12's Shosh Bedrosian gets a first-hand look at their humanitarian operation.