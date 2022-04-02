ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

Have you seen her? Manchester, NJ Police looking for missing 24-year old woman

By Vin Ebenau
Beach Radio
Beach Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manchester Township Police issued a missing person alert on Saturday around lunchtime after disappearing on Friday night. Kayla Moreno, 24,...

mybeachradio.com

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

Danbury Police Search For Missing 20-Year-Old Man

Police in Fairfield County have asked the public for help locating a missing 20-year-old man. Carlos Reyes was last seen by his family members at about 11 p.m. on Monday, March 28, according to an announcement from City of Danbury Police Department on Thursday, March 31. His unoccupied 2008 gray...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD

The getaway driver for a pair of car thieves caught prowling a Route 4 car dealership in Paramus before dawn was carrying two guns and several heroin folds, authorities said. Officer Matthew Orefice chased down one of them while responding to a call of men with flashlights peering into vehicle on the DCH Paramus Honda lot shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday, March 24, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

Boy Who OD'd On Bus Had Been Cleaning Uncle's Fentanyl Paraphernalia: Prosecutor

A 35-year-old man from Camden County has been arrested for causing the fentanyl-overdose death of his 12-year-old nephew, authorities said. The boy had been directed by Troy Nokes, 35, of Blackwood, to clean fentanyl paraphernalia before he passed out on a school bus on Jan. 24, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Gloucester Twp. Police Chief David Harkins.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Missing Person#Black Hyundai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Woman punched multiple times in unprovoked subway attack: NYPD

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (PIX11) – Two men punched a woman in the face multiple times in an unprovoked attack on a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD said. The assault happened on March 2 at 5:25 p.m., police said. While on a soundbound A train approaching the Jay Street subway station, a 28-year-old woman was approached […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Newark Man Convicted In Crime Spree That Killed Beloved EMT, Mom Priscilla Godoy

A Newark man has been convicted of charges in connection with a crime spree and crash that killed a 29-year-old mom and EMT in 2018, authorities announced. Najeeh Green, now 30, was involved the spree that resulted in a man being shot in Newark, a woman being carjacked at gunpoint in East Orange as she unloaded packages from her car, and ultimately the death of Priscilla Godoy, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.
NEWARK, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy