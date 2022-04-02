ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chris Jericho Has A Very Bold Prediction For Tony Khan’s Future

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter on Friday night and made a bold prediction on AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan. Friday was a big night for Khan as he presented his first ROH show, Supercard of Honor XV, which appears to be a big hit with fans...

www.wrestlinginc.com

