Soccer-Brighton held to goalless draw by lowly Norwich

 2 days ago
BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -Brighton & Hove Albion were frustrated by bottom side Norwich in a 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium on Saturday that ended a six-game Premier League losing streak for both teams.

Neal Maupay missed a golden opportunity for the hosts in the first half when Norwich defender Sam Byram handled the ball in his own area, but the French forward blasted the ball over the bar from the penalty spot.

That set the tone for how the game would continue with Brighton dominating and creating numerous chances but failing to take advantage as they remained a comfortable 13th in the table.

“There were lots of positives in terms of our intent and how we went about things,” Brighton manager Graham Potter told reporters.

“The all-important goal eluded us today and that is the only disappointing bit. We have to keep positive, keep going, and hopefully it will turn for us. I don’t like to talk about luck.”

Brighton had 31 shots in the match but only hit the target with four of them, while Norwich failed to manage one effort on goal and remained rooted to the foot of the table, seven points adrift of safety.

Teemu Pukki, Jonathan Rowe and Milot Rashica had late half-chances for the visitors but never seriously threatened to break the deadlock.

The game ended on a sour note for Brighton when substitute Jakub Moder, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes, was forced back off through injury.

