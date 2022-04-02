Shrine Club’s annual Barbecue Chicken lunch underway

A pot of homemade chili delivers on a dinner that is delicious, comforting, and crowd-pleasing. And because it's already chock full of protein and fiber, with ingredients such as beef, tofu, beans or sweet potatoes, it's practically a complete meal on its own. You may want to serve some sides to compliment the dish and are probably wondering what goes with chili and will round out the meal?

RECIPES ・ 20 HOURS AGO