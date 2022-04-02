‘Feeling way better’: Robert Williams details injury, recovery process

"Honestly right now, I'm in a great place mentally."

Robert Williams is looking forward. David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Robert Williams said his surgery went as well as possible and appears optimistic about his chances to return to the court this season.

The Celtics big man – who is expected to be sidelined 4-to-6 weeks, or potentially even fewer, following a partial lateral meniscectomy – clutched a basketball in his first media availability since the injury.

“Honestly right now, I’m in a great place mentally,” Williams told reporters Saturday. “Physically, feeling way better. Just going along with the rehab, staying up for the guys, cheering them on.”

Williams said he believes he suffered the injury while guarding Taurean Prince in the Timberwolves game on March 27, but he’s not entirely sure that was exactly when it happened. He said every step felt worse and worse as he went to the bench and that he was scared to stand up.

“I didn’t know what was wrong,” Williams said, “but I knew something had happened that was going to stop me from playing.”

Initially, he didn’t want to get his knee checked out Sunday because he dreaded learning the verdict and was “so hurt” by what had transpired. He said he expected worse and was pleasantly surprised when he spoke with doctors.

Williams said he has “all the faith in the world” in the team’s medical staff and that he followed their advice while deciding about how to proceed because they care about his long-term health.

Now, he’s doing his best to remain patient and focus on the rehab process. That entails largely stationary activities at the moment, and he expects to gradually do more and more in the coming weeks.

As for whether he has any concern about returning to the player he was before the injury? “Sh*t, not on my part,” Williams said.

“Just ready to come back.”