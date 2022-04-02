ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appeal filed for ex-clerk who refused marriage licenses

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) — Attorneys for a former Kentucky clerk who wouldn’t issue marriage licenses to two same-sex couples have appealed a federal court ruling that she violated the couples’ constitutional rights.

U.S. District Judge David Bunning in Ashland ruled last month that former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis could not use her own constitutional rights as a shield to violate the constitutional rights of others while performing her duties as an elected official.

Judge: Same-sex marriage license denials violated rights

Davis briefly went to jail in 2015 over her refusal. A jury trial will be needed to determine any damages the couples might be owed but was not set during a hearing Friday pending the appeal.

