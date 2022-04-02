ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Swindon held by Rochdale in goalless stalemate at Spotland

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Away-day specialists Swindon missed the chance to climb into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places after they were held to a goalless draw at lowly Rochdale.

The Robins, with the division’s best record on the road, would have moved into the top seven with an 11th league win on their travels.

But in the absence of injured 18-goal top scorer Harry McKirdy, they lacked the cutting edge needed to pick up maximum points and remain 10th in the table.

Swindon had by far the better chances but were unable to beat home goalkeeper Jay Lynch as Rochdale picked up another point in their bid to stay well clear of the relegation places.

In the opening half, Swindon’s most potent attacking threat was Joe Tomlinson. The on-loan Peterborough United left-back had three clear-cut chances, two of which brought important saves from Lynch.

Swindon also had the one noteworthy chance of a lacklustre second half when a header from substitute Mandela Egbo brought a flying save from Lynch, who was named the sponsors’ man of the match.

