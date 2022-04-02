ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Mariners sink Chesterfield with four-goal show

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyLbK_0exZamEt00

Grimsby boosted their National League play-off hopes as they came from behind to seal a thumping 4-1 win at third-placed Chesterfield.

Reeling from an injury crisis that saw eight first team regulars ruled out, the Spireites still grabbed the lead when Lawrence Maguire headed home after six minutes.

But Paul Hurst’s men responded in style with John McAtee rifling an equaliser from 25 yards on 27 minutes before Gavan Holohan lashed home an equally superb strike four minutes later to put the Mariners in front.

Grimsby continued to hold the upper-hand and they extended their lead shortly before the interval when Harry Clifton headed his sixth of the season.

Manny Oyeleke hit the post for Chesterfield in the second half but Grimsby wrapped up a season’s best performance in style as Ryan Taylor netted his side’s fourth 12 minutes from time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner could make changes ahead of Wycombe clash

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner envisages making changes for the Sky Bet League One clash with Wycombe. The fitness of Liam O’Neil and Shilow Tracey is being monitored closely as they recover from knocks sustained last month. No significant injuries were incurred during Saturday’s 1-0 victory at Ipswich, but Bonner...
SOCCER
newschain

Liam Shephard could be involved when Salford host Port Vale

Liam Shephard could be involved for Salford when they host Port Vale. The right-back returned from injury to make the bench against Hartlepool at the weekend and could feature. Jordan Turnbull will also be checked after jarring his knee against Pools. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny are all...
SOCCER
SkySports

Harrogate 1-2 Colchester: Noah Chilvers seals important win for United

Goals from Freddie Sears and Noah Chilvers helped Colchester United take a big step towards banishing any relegation fears following a 2-1 win at Harrogate. Jack Muldoon had earlier given the Sulphurites a fourth-minute lead but Sears levelled with his 14th goal of the season and Chilvers went on to condemn Simon Weaver's men to a sixth game without a home win.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Paul Hurst
Person
Manny Oyeleke
Person
Gavan Holohan
Person
John Mcatee
newschain

Matty Stevens blow for Forest Green ahead of Mansfield clash

Matty Stevens’ season is over after it was confirmed the striker sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage at the weekend. The 27-goal forward was forced off after 15 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win against Scunthorpe. Josh March came on to replace him and could start against the Stags. There...
SOCCER
newschain

Josh Harrop closing in on return as Fleetwood host Lincoln

Fleetwood’s Josh Harrop, Anthony Pilkington and Ellis Harrison are pushing hard to start the Sky Bet League One clash with Lincoln. Pilkington and Harrison made successful comebacks in Saturday’s 3-1 victory at Crewe after a month on the sidelines. Harrop is closing in on making his own return...
SPORTS
newschain

Four US marines killed in Arctic Circle aircraft crash

Four US marines were killed when their Osprey aircraft crashed in a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle during a Nato exercise unrelated to the Ukraine war, authorities said. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere tweeted that they died in the crash on Friday night. The cause was under investigation but Norwegian police reported bad weather in the area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#12 Minutes#First Team#Interval#Chesterfield#National League#Spireites
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
newschain

Police arrest 275 people after fuel protests

Police have arrested 275 people after a series of fuel protests across the UK. Essex Police said they had arrested 10 people on Monday following a number of demonstrations at fuel sites in the county on Friday. The force added it had now arrested 172 people in total and it...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Lyle Taylor penalty puts dent in West Brom’s promotion push

West Brom’s Championship play-off hopes suffered a huge blow with a 1-0 defeat to local rivals Birmingham at St Andrew’s. Lyle Taylor’s 67th-minute penalty, following a Conor Townsend handball, proved the difference as Blues secured their first victory over the Baggies since 2006. Albion sent on Andy...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Harrington eyeing up Newmarket for Discoveries

Discoveries is on course for the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Jessica Harrington hoping for a dry spring. The sister of superstar filly Alpha Centauri and half-sister to dual top-level winner Alpine Star, Discoveries landed the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes in gutsy fashion at the Curragh in September. Harrington hosted...
ANIMALS
newschain

Serie A leaders AC Milan held to draw by Bologna

Even a bloodied Zlatan Ibrahimovic could not rescue Serie A leaders AC Milan as they were held to a goalless draw by Bologna. Milan, who had won each of their last three games 1-0, could not repeat the feat despite launching a late flurry as the visitors, addressed via video link in the run-up to the game by coach Sinisa Mihajlovic from his hospital bed as he undergoes another round of treatment for leukaemia, held firm at the San Siro.
SOCCER
newschain

Hibernian’s Kyle Magennis confirms his season is over after knee surgery

Hibernian midfielder Kyle Magennis has confirmed that his season is over after he underwent knee surgery on Monday. The 23-year-old has been sidelined since the end of September after initially being plagued by a groin problem. He was due to return to action early this year but just as he was nearing full fitness, he suffered a knee problem.
SOCCER
newschain

Preston defender Liam Lindsay suspended for Blackpool clash

Preston will be without suspended defender Liam Lindsay for Tuesday night’s Championship clash with Lancashire neighbours Blackpool. Lindsay was issued a straight red card as Ryan Lowe’s men slumped to their second successive defeat at struggling Derby on Saturday. Fellow defender Greg Cunningham, who has been out of...
SPORTS
newschain

No sign of Martin Pipe conforming even after all these years

Perhaps it is to be expected, given the character involved. Of all the heavyweight trainers over the past 50 years, Martin Pipe has always been a southpaw. Wired just that little bit differently, with no hint of flim or flam, Pipe was double-squiggle quirky. Still is. Gone are the days...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy