Wycombe boost play-off push with win over Doncaster

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Wycombe celebrated Adebayo Akinfenwa’s career in fine style as a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Doncaster fired them to the cusp of the League One play-off places.

“The Beast” announced he would retire at the end of the season earlier this week and the club honoured the career of their record EFL scorer at Home Park.

But it was down to business on the pitch as midfielders Garath McCleary and Anis Mehmeti did the damage to leave Gareth Ainsworth’s outfit outside of the top six only by a point.

Albanian youngster Mehmeti provided the cross for McCleary to head home in the 18th minute.

Tommy Rowe cleared Sam Vokes’ header off the line moments later, before Josh Scowen’s effort was well tipped over by Jonathan Mitchell.

David Stockdale then did well to keep out Matt Smith’s effort.

Mehmeti put the game to bed with 16 minutes left with a super strike after cutting onto his favoured right foot.

Rovers are now seven points adrift of safety with their relegation rivals having games in hand.

