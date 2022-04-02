ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local woman charged with identity theft after man’s phone was stolen, deputies say

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Jessica Ann Schull

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincolnton woman has been charged with identity theft after a man’s cellphone was stolen, deputies say.

Deputies said Timothy Steele filed a report with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on March 18 after his phone was stolen from a grocery cart while he was shopping at Food Lion.

Steele told officers that on March 14, he was contacted by Jessica Shull, 27, who said she had his phone and wanted to return it.

Steele went to her address in Lincolnton to pick up the cellphone.

[ ALSO READ: Officials release IDs of deputy and suspect after deadly shooting during traffic stop ]

When Steele attempted to buy something a short while later, his card was declined due to insufficient funds.

A check of Steele’s bank statements showed that Shull had made purchases of more than $2,000 using Steele’s bank card information.

Detectives charged Shull with obtaining property by false pretenses and financial identity theft.

Shull was arrested on Thursday and detained in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.

(WATCH BELOW: 2 women held hostage in hourslong standoff in Lincolnton, officials say)

