Premier League

Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Thomas Tuchel says 'nobody saw second-half coming'

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says his side were "punished" after Brentford scored...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Brentford surprises with 4-1 upset win over Chelsea

Chelsea's hopes of winning the Premier League were already slim, but now they're over after a surprising 4-1 loss to Brentford on Saturday. The two sides played to a scoreless tie in the first half before Chelsea got on top with a 48th minute goal from Antonio Rüdiger. From then on, it was all Brentford with goals in the 50th, 54th, 60th, and 87th minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Reuters

Brentford boss hails Eriksen fairytale after defeat of Chelsea

April 2 (Reuters) - Brentford coach Thomas Frank hailed the "ongoing fairytale" of Christian Eriksen's comeback following the near-fatal cardiac arrest he suffered during last year's European Championship as the Dane played a key role in Saturday's shock 4-1 win over Chelsea. Eriksen signed for Brentford in January after saying...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Bbc One#Bbc Four#Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Sport Website
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
BBC

Tottenham 0-1 Aston Villa: Ramona Petzelberger nets late winner

Ramona Petzelberger scored a late winner as Aston Villa claimed a smash-and-grab victory at Tottenham in the Women's Super League. Petzelberger headed in from Rachel Corsie's flick-on in the 87th minute - Villa's only effort on target. In a game of few chances, Tottenham's best fell to Ria Percival in...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to thrive under pressure from Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City players they must thrive under the pressure being put on them by Liverpool as they fight to retain their Premier League crown.City cruised to a 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday which was more comfortable than the scoreline suggested, but needed the three points after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Watford at lunchtime had sent Jurgen Klopp’s side temporarily top of the table.Liverpool have now won 10 in a row in the league, briefly overturning what had been a 13-point deficit to City in January and, with the two teams due to face each...
PREMIER LEAGUE

