ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Nordex hit by cyber security incident, shuts IT systems

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 2 (Reuters) - Germany's Nordex Group, which along with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and distributes wind power systems, has been hit by a cyber security incident since Thursday and has shut down its IT systems across multiple locations and business units to contain the issue, the company said on Saturday.

It said the intrusion had been noticed at an early stage, and that customers, employees and other stakeholders might be affected by the shutdown of IT systems.

Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Reuters
Reuters

392K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

186M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Reuters

New Siemens Gamesa CEO seeks harmony at struggling wind turbine maker

MADRID (Reuters) - The new chief executive of Siemens Gamesa aims to fix glitches at the wind turbine business that contributed to profit-sapping delays just as soaring materials and logistics costs ate into margins across the sector. Speaking after a shareholder meeting on Thursday, 24 days into his new role,...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill millions of cybersecurity jobs worldwide

Microsoft is expanding its cybersecurity skilling campaign to cover a total of 23 countries. In a blog post by Kate Behncken, the company’s Vice president and lead of Microsoft Philanthropies, the company said it expects there to be 3.5 million open cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025, representing a 350% jump, according to Cybersecurity Ventures.
BUSINESS
BBC

Guernsey cyber-security warning for islanders and businesses

There has been a rise in cyber-attacks since the war in Ukraine began, according to the States of Guernsey and a cyber-security firm. The States said: "We have seen a noticeable increase in the number of phishing emails since the war began." The Channel Islands see more than 10 million...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Cyber Security Stocks and the New Defense Industry

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has refocused investor attention on the defense industry and especially on cybersecurity companies. Until the invasion, shares of cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks PANW had been “correcting 2021 gains with a sideways to lower movement since late December,” Real Money’s technical analyst Bruce Kamich wrote just before Russia's move. at the time, "With PANW I see the potential for some further near-term price gains but the risk of further declines if we get another rally failure."
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computer Security#Power Systems#Nordex Group
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was enjoying my birthday dinner with my family when my cell phone rang one evening in December 2020. On the other end was the General Counsel at SolarWinds, the I.T. company I was set to join as CEO a few weeks later. He was calling with news about a cyberattack the company had just been alerted to.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 5 (Reuters) - The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai extended restrictions on transportation on Tuesday after a day of intensive city-wide testing saw new COVID-19 cases surge to more than 13,000, with no end to the lockdown in sight. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see...
WORLD
UPI News

Stellantis, LG Energy Solution to invest $4.1B in Canada battery plant

SEOUL, March 25 (UPI) -- Stellantis and LG Energy Solution announced plans to more than $4.1 billion to build a battery plant in Canada. The companies plan to build the factory in Ontario, where they will produce lithium-ion battery cells and modules for Stellantis' electric vehicles, which will be shipped to North American markets.
BUSINESS
Reuters

UK's Go-Ahead to reinstate pre-COVID dividend, unveils strategy

April 5 (Reuters) - British transport operator Go-Ahead (GOG.L) said on Tuesday it will reinstate its pre-COVID-19 dividend policy from fiscal year 2022, and unveiled plans to expand its operations following the conclusion of a months-long business review. The group said its new strategy includes turning around underperforming operating companies,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Huawei pays out $9.65 bln in dividends to current and retired staff

SHANGHAI, April 5 (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies (HWT.UL) paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House. Some 131,507 current and former workers are involved in the shareholder scheme, according to...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Elisa Polystar Acquires Slovak Network Automation Software Vendor FRINX

Elisa Polystar has acquired FRINX s.r.o, a Slovak telecom network automation software supplier. FRINX products and software will complement Elisa Polystar's zero-touch automation and analytics offering, which helps communications service providers (CSPs) automate their network management processes in a multivendor telecom network environment. The acquisition is consistent with Elisa's strategy to grow digital services internationally and accelerate development of its telecom software business under Elisa Polystar. With this transaction, Elisa Polystar is taking another step on its strategic journey to make self-driving networks happen.
SOFTWARE
Kait 8

Education key on cyber security, utility officials say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - One of the state’s largest utility providers has been working to help educate its employees about the dangers of a cyber attack amid threats from Russia, an official with the utility said Wednesday. Entergy Arkansas has been actively engaged on the issue, communications specialist...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Reuters

Saudi Arabia raises May crude prices globally, Asia at record levels

April 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, raised crude prices for all regions, with those to Asia hitting all-time highs as disruption in Russian supplies support prices, according to a pricing document seen by Reuters on Monday. State oil producer Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) raised its May...
TRAFFIC
BBC

UK solar start-ups tackle soaring energy prices

Click’s Dan Simmons showcases several British entrepreneurs who are about to launch new solar products as an alternative to traditional silicon solar panels. Including sculptures, roller blinds and new thin solar film, these inventions open up the possibility of home electricity generation to those without exclusive access to a roof.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

DT Telekom Installs More Than 5,000 Antennas for High-speed 5G

Deutsche Telekom is accelerating its 5G rollout: More than 5,000 antennas are now part of Telekom's high-speed 5G network. Around 350 new sites have been added in recent weeks. In total, almost 1,700 sites make up the very fast 5G network. The antennas transmit at the 3.6 gigahertz (GHz) frequency. The network can provide up to one gigabit per second for download speeds.
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Reuters

392K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy