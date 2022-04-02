ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton misses penalty and draws with Norwich 0-0 in EPL

Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, England (AP) — Neal Maupay missed a first-half penalty and Brighton and visiting Norwich played out a goalless draw in the English Premier League on Saturday. Brighton dominated its bottom-of-the-table opponent and Maupay had...

