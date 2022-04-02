Fighting dystopia with essential voices: ‘Black Literature vs. The Climate Emergency’

When she posted the protest graphic that read "Environmentalists for Black Lives Matter" on Instagram towards the end of May 2020, Leah Thomas did not expect to garner a huge response, let alone virality. The phrase, the first image in a five-part carousel, was followed by a definition of intersectional environmentalism (IE) written by Thomas: "This is an inclusive version of environmentalism that advocates for both the protection of the people and the planet," as well as a list of actionable steps for environmentalists of color and their allies. In her caption, Thomas shared links to various organizations raising awareness about the ways in which the mainstream environmental justice movement decenters BIPOC communities, even though they experience the most risk when it comes to the climate crisis.

