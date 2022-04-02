ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Streaker interrupts Rockets-Kings game, quickly gets tackled by security

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b4jyM_0exZYKiP00

(NEXSTAR) – A spectator at Friday’s matchup between the Sacramento Kings and the Houston Rockets streaked onto the court during the game’s third quarter, wearing only a skimpy, patriotic pair of briefs to keep from exposing any of his alley-oopsies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1ZPA_0exZYKiP00
(AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The streaker, who also shimmied and danced for the crowd, was promptly tackled by security.

“That was pretty funny,” Sacramento’s Damian Jones said of the incident, according to the Associated Press. “It looked like it hurt, to be honest, being tackled by them dudes.”

Super Bowl streaker: Whatever happened to Yuri Andrade?

The man was ultimately carried from the court by his arms and legs, footage shared to Twitter shows.

In other photos, the streaker appeared to have his name — Seabass Perez — written across his own back. Perez was identified as a professional bodyboarder from California by the Houston Chronicle.

On his Instagram page, Perez recently shared a video of himself stripping down to the same skimpy briefs at the checkout of a Ross Dress for Less before being told to leave by security.

Johnny Knoxville, other celebs to participate in WrestleMania

The Rockets hosted the Kings in Houston on both Wednesday and Friday, with Sacramento coming out on top each night — 121-118 and 122-117, respectively.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WJTV 12
WJTV 12

19K+

Followers

8K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Severe Storms Early Tuesday

MONDAY: It is going to be a beautiful start to the work week today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Expect afternoon highs to make it well into the 80s. TUESDAY: Strong to severe storms arrive after midnight into early Tuesday morning. Damaging winds or a tornado will be possible through mid morning as […]
ENVIRONMENT
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 5

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Tuesday, April 5, some schools will close or have a delayed start. Central Mississippi Clinton Public School District – Delayed Start Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside — Drop Off, 9:15 a.m.; Class Starts, 9:45 a.m. Lovett, Clinton Junior High School — Drop Off, 9:40 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

1 arrested, 1 wanted after Pike County chase

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are searching for a man who fled from a traffic stop on Thursday, March 31. Deputies said they tried to pull over a 2010 black Ford Mustang for traffic violations. The driver led deputies on a short chase before crashing at the intersection of Avenue H and […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Walked Away From Skip Bayless When The Analyst Tried To Apologize To Him For Doubting His Ability: "He Listened Patiently For 34 Seconds And He Shrugged And Said 'Okay'... I Deserved That Put Down."

Larry Bird is one of the most cold-blooded superstars in NBA history, he was as blunt as they come, even when facing other superstars. Larry Legend came into the league as an incredible collegiate player and enjoyed a historic career that has seen him become a consensus Top 10 player in the history of the game. But like with almost every superstar before and after him, Bird had to deal with his fair share of criticism and doubt in his career.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Names Only 2 Players Lakers Should Keep

This season has been a disaster for the Los Angeles Lakers, and franchise legend Shaquille O’Neal thinks drastic changes are in order. During an appearance on CBS Sports HQ, O’Neal suggested gutting the roster that has racked up a 31-47 record with four games still to play. “You’ve...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Legendary Head Coach Has Died

The NBA lost a legendary coach and a legendary player today as former Coach of the Year Gene Shue passed away. He was 90 years old. Shue made his mark in college as an All-ACC guard at Maryland and then in the NBA as a five-time All-Star with the Pistons. But he really made his mark on the game with his 22-year run as a head coach.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Jones
Person
Johnny Knoxville
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson Says LeBron James Has To Take The Blame For DeMar DeRozan Not Coming To The Lakers: "When Russell And LeBron And Them Started Talking, That's When They Nixed The Deal."

The Los Angeles Lakers have disappointed all season and any hopes of a turnaround after the All-Star Break went up in smoke after the Lakers lost game after game against every level of opposition. And with the play-in tournament also looking like a difficult prospect to achieve at this point, questions have been asked about what the problems have been for the franchise this season and how they can be addressed over the summer.
NBA
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Expressed Interest In Major Trade

The Dallas Cowboys might not be done making offseason moves at wide receiver. While the Cowboys have traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and signed James Washington, the NFC East franchise appears to have interest in more depth. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Cowboys...
NFL
The Spun

Colin Kaepernick Has Message For NFL Teams After Workout

On Saturday, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh conducted a 15-minute workout with Colin Kaepernick during halftime of Michigan’s spring game in Ann Arbor. After showing off his arm talent in The Big House, Kaepernick shared a message to any NFL team with an eye on his attempted comeback. “More...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Streaker#Nexstar#Ap Photo#The Associated Press#The Houston Chronicle#Instagram
WJTV 12

More severe weather expected in Jackson on Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Severe weather is expected to return to Jackson on Tuesday, April 5. Neighbors around the area said they are better prepared for what’s coming this time around. Kenneth Armon, a city employee, said, “If the storm is as bad as it was last week, I don’t know if Battlefield Park will […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with aggravated drug trafficking in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man faces multiple charges, including aggravated drug trafficking, following a traffic stop in Pike County. Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) officers and Pike County Narcotics Division agents pulled over a black Dodge pickup truck on Interstate 55 northbound. Officers said they discovered 312 grams of freebase cocaine and 192 grams […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Judge questions jury in case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pretrial motions were heard in the case of T’Kia and Morris Bevily on Monday, April 4 in Claiborne County. Judge Tomika Irving granted a motion for a juror questionnaire, which would determine how much someone knows about the case. The Claiborne County woman is accused of killing her stepdaughter back […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Four streets in Jackson to be repaved

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four streets in Jackson are set to be repaved with Hinds County’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The Northside Sun reported the Hinds County Board of Supervisors approved $125,000 to mill and pave Lake Trace Drive, $110,306 to pave River Thames Drive, $58,225 to pave part of Lelia Drive and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Kosciusko police arrest man wanted in Florida

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – On Saturday, April 2, Kosciusko police arrested a man who was wanted in Florida. Officers said James Brandon Mobbs was pulled over for a traffic stop. They learned he was wanted in Bay County, Florida, on a battery domestic violence charge. Mobbs was booked into the Leake County Detention Center. He […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy