ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Minoru Suzuki vs. Tomohiro Ishii Set for NJPW Windy City Riot

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– NJPW has announced a new singles matchup for this month’s Windy City Riot event. Minoru Suzuki and Tomohiro Ishii will face off in a one-on-one matchup. The card is scheduled for April 16 and...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

WWE WrestleMania 38 - SmackDown Tag Titles - The Usos vs. Rick Boogs And Shinsuke Nakamura Result

The opening match of WrestleMania 38 was the SmackDown Tag Team Title bout. Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura earned the opportunity to challenge The Usos when Boogs defeated Jey Uso in singles action a few weeks ago on SmackDown. Boogs feigned a knee injury that night, tricking Uso into thinking it would be an easy match and then revealing that he was in fact healthy.
WWE
411mania.com

Edge Beats AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38 After Damian Priest Appears, Styles Cut During Entrance (Clips)

Edge defeated AJ Styles on night two of WrestleMania 38, but it took Damian Priest to make it happen. The Rated-R Superstar defeated Styles on Sunday’s show after a lengthy match that saw the two countering and kicking out of each other’s moves. Styles was set to deliver the Phenomenal Forearm when Priest appeared and distracted him long enough for Edge to recover. Edge then speared a leaping Styles for the pin. Priest and Edge then revealed they were allied, and posed together after the match.
WWE
PWMania

Chris Jericho Makes Bold Prediction On Tony Khan In The Pro Wrestling Business

AEW star Chris Jericho took to Twitter on Friday night and made a bold prediction on AEW President and new ROH owner Tony Khan. Friday was a big night for Khan as he presented his first ROH show, Supercard of Honor XV, which appears to be a big hit with fans for the most part. That event saw the arrival of Samoa Joe to AEW/ROH, new ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta officially becoming All Elite, FTR capturing the ROH World Tag Team Titles, and more.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ren Narita
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Chris Dickinson
Person
Tomohiro Ishii
Person
Jay White
Person
Jon Moxley
PWMania

Video: Roman Reigns Defeats Brock Lesnar In The WrestleMania 38 Main Event

Roman Reigns is your new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The main event of WrestleMania 38 Night Two saw Reigns defeat Brock Lesnar in a brutal Winner Takes All Title Unification bout. This is the first time the company has unified the WWE Universal Title and the WWE Title. Lesnar won...
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Unifies the WWE and Universal Championships By Beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 on Sunday night, unifying the WWE and Universal Championships in the process. "The Tribal Chief" finally picked up his first win over "The Beast" at a WrestleMania event by countering Lesnar's attempt at an F5 and nailing him with yet another Spear. Reigns has now successfully retained the Universal title at back-to-back WrestleManias, the first man to ever do so as part of his record-breaking championship reign.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
WWE
411mania.com

Charlotte Flair Retains Smackdown Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Ronda Rousey may have won the Royal Rumble, but she did not win the Smackdown Women’s Title from Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania. Rousey did have the match won on several occasions and even made Flair tap out while the referee was down. However, Flair kicked Rousey in the face as she tried to help the referee and retained the title.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fite Tv#Combat#Windy City Riot#Njpw World
stillrealtous.com

Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Name Signs With AEW

You never know what could happen in the world of professional wrestling as Tony Khan announced a few weeks ago that he had purchased Ring Of Honor. On Friday night the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view aired live, and it was the first ROH pay-per-view of the Tony Khan era.
WWE
411mania.com

Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.
WWE
ComicBook

Samoa Joe Explains Why He Signed With Both AEW and ROH

Samoa Joe made his surprise return to Ring of Honor at the end of Friday night's Supercard of Honor event, chasing away both Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt before cutting a promo talking about how a new era of ROH had arrived. Moments later it was confirmed that Joe had signed with both ROH and All Elite Wrestling and would be appearing on this week's AEW Dynamite. In the post-show scrum, the former ROH World Champion shed some light on why he decided to sign with both of Tony Khan's companies after being released by the WWE once again in January.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Pantoja’s WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One Review

April 2nd, 2022 | AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas | Attendance: 77,899. As I pointed out in my TakeOver review, I am watching these shows with friends so they won’t be all that detailed. I can say that the margaritas I had during this show were 10/10. WWE Smackdown...
WWE
411mania.com

Cody Rhodes Reveals His One Request to WWE on Stardust, Discusses His AEW Exit

– Speaking to Ariel Helwani for BT Sport’s WrestleMania Live Review Show, Cody Rhodes discussed his surprise WWE return that went down last night at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes returned to WWE as a surprise opponent against Seth Rollins for Night 1 in a winning effort. Below are some highlights:
WWE
Fightful

Denise Salcedo And Sean Ross Sapp Can't Co-Exist At Joey Janela's Spring Break 6

Denise Salcedo gets her revenge. Sean Ross Sapp entered the Clusterfuck at Joey Janela's Spring Break 6, vowing to win as the tallest and most famous person in the match. Sapp, introduced by legendary ring announcer and interview, Swiftie, America's Sweetheart Denise Salcedo, tried to charge fans $5 to watch him in action in an attempt to paywall the match.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy