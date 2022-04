New York State (WRGB) — Governor Kathy Hochul giving a COVID update Monday. She wants you to know the state is continuing to watch new variants and adapt. The Governor says she wants people to know they’ve never taken their foot off the gas when it comes to being prepared. She says the numbers are up slightly, but nothing compared to January. She says the new variant is up higher in other countries than here, and that the state is watching diligently.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO