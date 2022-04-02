ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NWA USA Livestream: ‘Big Strong’ Mims vs. AJ Cazana, Caprice Coleman vs. Alex Taylor

By Jeffrey Harris
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– Today’s episode of NWA USA is now available. Here’s...

Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
WWE WrestleMania: 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Defeats Kevin Owens in No Holds Barred Match

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin has defeated Kevin Owens in a surprise No Holds Barred match! When it was first revealed that there were plans to bring back Stone Cold Steven Austin for a special edition of the KO Show for WrestleMania's first night, fans had been wondering what to expect. Things got even more interesting when it was revealed that their segment was going to be the main event of the night as fans had no idea what the real plan was. That was until the two of them had a segment and Kevin Owens officially challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match, to which the veteran accepted.
WWE
Charlotte Flair & Andrade Attend WWE Hall of Fame, Flair Gives Wedding Update

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo attended the WWE Hall of Fame together, with Flair recently giving an update on the couple’s wedding plans. The couple were at Friday night’s ceremony as you can see below from photos posted to Flair’s Instagram accounts. Flair spoke with Ariel...
WWE
Person
Caprice Coleman
Phil Gould refused to play with Tiger Woods

Rugby league great Phil Gould has revealed he was forced to turn down an offer to play 18 holes with golf icon Tiger Woods. Gould, who said he "needed something competitive to do" following his playing days, spoke about how he developed a passion for playing golf at WWOS. And...
GOLF
WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Results – New Champions Crowned, Bron Breakker Vs. Dolph Ziggler, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Viewing Party. Today’s show comes from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. – The WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Kickoff pre-show opens up from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas as McKenzie Mitchell welcomes us. She’s joined by Sam Roberts and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. We see fans finding their seats in the background as they hype tonight’s show. We see Bron Breakker arriving to the venue earlier today. We also see video of Tommaso Ciampa arriving. They talk about this potentially being Ciampa’s final NXT match.
WWE
#Nwa#Combat#Nwa Usa
Interesting Name Quits WWE Following WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania is WWE’s biggest show of the year, and there’s no question that the two night event gave fans plenty to talk about. While the wrestling world is still processing the events that took place at WrestleMania it seems that one of WWE’s producers has left the company.
WWE
WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two: Alpha Academy Vs. The Street Profits Vs. RK-Bro (RAW Tag Titles)

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles: The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy vs. RK-Bro We go back to the ring and out first for the opener are RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro – Randy Orton and Riddle. They hit the ring as a quick pyro explosion goes off. Out next are The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. The red Solo cups fall on the stage as they head to the ring. Alpha Academy is out last – Otis and Chad Gable. They hit the ring and here we go.
WWE
WWE News: Austin Theory Says This Feels Like His First WrestleMania, Sami Zayn Talks Match With Johnny Knoxville

– Austin Theory is competing in his second WrestleMania tonight, but he says it feels like it’s his first time. Theory spoke with Ariel Helwani ahead of tonight’s show and talked how, despite the fact that he and Angel Garza challenged for the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 36, this is his first full WrestleMania experience since that previous show was at the WWE Performance Center. You can see the full video below:
WWE
Roman Reigns Segment, Cody Rhodes’ Return, More Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced several segments for tonight’s post-WrestleMania 38 edition of Raw, which will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe following his victory over Brock Lesnar to become the Undisputed Universal Champion, while Cody Rhodes will also make his return to Raw for the first time in six years.
WWE
Production Notes For Wrestlemania Tonight, Including Match Order

Fightful Select has several production notes for tonight’s WWE Wrestlemania Saturday event, including the match order for the event. The order includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs. * Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin. * Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. Logan...
WWE

