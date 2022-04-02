ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing hiker’s body found in LA park with dog by his side

By AP News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — A hiker who went missing two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said. Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing...

