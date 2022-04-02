ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

CW McCall dead at 93: Convoy country singer passes away after fight with cancer, son confirms

By Josephine Fuller
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEbEc_0exZXf5l00

"CONVOY" singer C.W. McCall has died at 93.

He had been battling cancer and was in hospice care in his Colorado home when he died on Friday, April 1.

The death has been confirmed by his son, Bill Fries III, reports the Washington Post.

McCall rose to fame as a country music star with songs about driving 18-wheelers and big-rigs, including 1976 number one hit "Convoy."

His real name was Bill Fries and he was an ad executive turned singer.

He created the character of C.W. McCall, a truck driver in a series of commercials for a Midwestern bread company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pZfPU_0exZXf5l00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yww3m_0exZXf5l00

The goal wasn't to create an alter-ego but to sell bread using catchy, country-sounding jingles.

McCall took on this persona and began recording music about long-haul trucking, even establishing his own CB radio lingo truckers picked up and still use today.

He was well known in the 70's for his hit country records: Old Home Filler-Up and Keep On-a-Truckin’ Cafe, Wolf Creek Pass, and most famous of all, Convoy, which became a number one pop and country hit in 1976.

The novelty hit "Convoy" was a type of spoken-word storytelling that topped bother the country and pop charts, according to Rolling Stone.

Not only did it sell over 2million copies, but it also inspired a 1978 movie of the same name staring Kris Kristofferson.

McCall is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rena Bonnema Fries.

The pair have three children, Bill, Mark, and Nancy.

The couple also has four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson, according to Taste of Country.

Comments / 0

The US Sun
The US Sun

375K+

Followers

16K+

Posts

119M+

Views

Related
Deadline

C.W. McCall Dies: No. 1 Hit ‘Convoy’ Singer And Songwriter Was 93

Click here to read the full article. C.W. McCall, best known for his massive 1975 hit Convoy, died Friday in Ouray, Colo. at age 93 from cancer. His death was first reported by the Washington Post. McCall, real name Bill Fries, was working in advetising when he devised the character of C.W. McCall for a 1973 advertising spot for Old Home Bread. The ad won a Clio award, and it spawned a new career for Fries, who took on the persona of an outlaw trucker. McCall dominated the county music charts from 1974 to 1978. In addition to his No. 1 hit...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
Hello Magazine

Country music fans heartbroken after singer Brad Martin dies aged 48

Country music fans have expressed their sadness after it was revealed that singer/songwriter Brad Martin has died at the age of 48. The Before I Knew Better hitmaker passed away on Friday, 11 March. While no cause of death has been disclosed, Brad's sister, Melissa Lea Hobbs, revealed on an online fundraising page that he had suffered "severe internal damage" in "a work-related injury" in January " that was exasperated by an "already existing health crisis".
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Kristofferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer#Convoy#The Washington Post#Midwestern#Cb#Rolling Stone
The US Sun

I had to do an internal examination on MYSELF when I unexpectedly went into labour at home… I could feel the head

A MUM has recalled how she was forced to do an internal examination on herself to see how close she was to giving birth when she went into labour unexpectedly at home. Holly Lo opened up about her experience in several videos on her TikTok page, explaining that she thought she had hours before she was going to give birth when her contractions started.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson dies at 27 as his family shares that they are are 'heartbroken and devastated' by his passing

Celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson died on Wednesday at the age of 27. A cause of death for the beauty mogul and CEO of AJ Crimson Beauty has not yet been revealed. His family confirmed his passing in a statement to ET: 'We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership.'
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Hank Williams Jr. Breaks Silence After Death of Wife Mary Jane Thomas

On his Instagram account, Hank Williams Jr. broke his silence after the passing of his wife Mary Jane Thomas. Thomas’ death shook the country music world and the Williams family. She was just 58 years old and reports said that she died due to a possible blood clot following surgery. In the following days, many have offered messages and tributes to Williams and his family.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
375K+
Followers
16K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy