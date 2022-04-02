YSA hosts Park City Nation Olympic and Paralympic Parade

PARK CITY, Utah — Locals lined Main St. on Friday to catch a glimpse of the Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) Olympic and Paralympic Parade athletes. Kids asked for autographs and adults asked for photographs as Park City Nation filled Historic Old Town with pride.

Beijing 2022 Luge athlete Ashley Farquharson told me, “I went to Trailside Elementary School then on to Ecker Hill Middle School and Trasure Mountain Jr. High and Park City High. I started with the awesome YSA after-school program of Get Out And Play doing figure skating then switched to Luge.”

She was one of the three Grand Marshals of the Parade along with Jared Schumate and Casey Dawson.

Schumate, Beijing 2022 nordic combined athlete told me, “I started YSA Get Out and Play in fifth grade at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School and ski jumping and nordic combined sucked me in and the rest is history.”

Beijing medal winner in Speed Skating Dawson told me, “I went to Jeremy Ranch Elementary School before Ecker Hill Middle School, Treasure Mountain Jr. High and the Park City High School. Thanks to the YSA, I started competing in cross country skiing for the after-school program Get Out and Play before I first did speed skating; it was all so much fun.”

Five-time Olympic medalist, speed skater Dr. Eric Heiden told me, “It’s really nice to see so much interest in Park City regarding the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, I think it’s one of the neatest things about this community, and I hope that we can continue to support the legacy.”

Before the Parade, Olympic gold medal winner, wrestler Rulon Gardner told me, “I’m coaching wrestling down in St. George and I appreciate being invited to come to Park City to celebrate the strong Olympic culture here in town.” After the Parade, he stood on the big stage on Lower Main St. among what storied commentator Tom Kelley counted 66 past, present, Winter, Summer, Olympic, and Paralympic athletes. Gardner described his Olympic achievement and got perhaps the biggest cheer of the show when he ended by shouting, “And then I crushed the Russian!”

Park City Council members Tana Toly and Jeremy Rubell attended the parade. Mayor Nan Worel addressed the cheering crowd. Toly said, “The Summit County Restaurant Tax Grant which is awarded to one nonprofit each year was happy to support YSA this year for this exciting event and donate part of the tax earnings from the restaurants in Summit County.”

Toly grew up in Park City and has been a part of a restaurant on Main St. her whole life. She added, “Park City is thrilled to be able to have a big locals parade and street dance, it’s definitely been a while with the pandemic. It’s wonderful to see so many locals come out on this beautiful day and celebrate Utah’s amazing athletes.”

Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Executive Director Colin Hilton attended as did the Executive Director of Park City Ski and Snowboard, Christie Hind. In fact, even Bucky the Buck made an appearance, Deer Valley Resort’s most favorite mascot, waving to the crowd as he walked Main St.

Donations to the nonprofit YSA may be made here.

